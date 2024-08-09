PGA Tour Hilariously Troll Deion and Shedeur Sanders Over Buffs Viral Practice Video

It seems like the PGA Tour wanted to have some fun and to do so, trolling Deion and Shedeur Sanders seemed to be the best option. The official page hilariously took a jab at them over the Colorado Buffaloes’ training video which went viral recently. It all started when the official account of the football team on X (formerly Twitter) published a video from their practice session.

In the video, it was meant to show Shedeur’s accuracy but instead, it became viral for something else. The PGA Tour did the same by posting their own version of the video. Talking about the football team, the video began with Sanders throwing a pass aimed at the end zone but the camera angle did not disclose the target in the beginning.

Later, the video abruptly switches towards another shot where the receiver has completed the touchdown. This is 2024 and the users on social media don't believe everything they see on the internet. They started questioning how legitimate the video and the results shown were!

The users are aware that this planet has the best editors existing and they can show you anything they want you to see. And that's why the video went viral questioning the authenticity of the shot shown to the public. Some of the users even thought that the video might have been edited to show off the manipulation to enhance Sanders' performance.

Following the troll, the official page of the team decided to release a follow-up video, and this time, with a different and clear angle to confirm that the play was real and legitimate and not to manipulate the audience. However, it was too late to provide the proof!

Following many theories and hilarious debates on the internet, the PGA Tour stepped forward to take part in the trolls. The golf page, which is known for getting engaged in other sports as well, shared a version of what Colorado had posted two days earlier.

The funny clip by the golf page involved golfers, namely Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth, as they had not-so-perfect shots; however, the video was edited in a way that it looks like the strokes were just incredible. Not just this, even the caption was to troll the American football team.

It was written, “Darts Only” as they posted the video on their social media account, same as what Colorado had captioned. Users on social media were stunned by this hilarious troll on the page.

One user wrote, “The influence of Deion Sanders on the world of sports is absolutely astonishing. Wow.”

Another, “This the biggest troll i’ve ever seen lmfao.”

One more, “COLORADO RUNS COLLEGE FOOTBALL!!”

Another, “What’s insane is the fact that the original Colorado video wasn’t fake.”

Last but not least, “Colorado football is taking over American sports.”

Majority of the replies in the comment section of PGA Tour were aware of what the golf page was intentionally doing. Meanwhile, the Buffs are set to cover every practice before they start their season at the end of this month from 31st against the North Dakota State.

