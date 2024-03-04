Phil Foden Celebration: Manchester City Star Reveals Meaning Behind New Celebration And Nickname

Phil Foden introduced a new celebration in the Premier League last month while playing against Brentford. The man scored a hat-trick which led City to a comfortable 3-1 win. In the beginning, City found themselves down by 1 but Foden scored an equalizer following the start of the second half, and the goal-scoring continued till Foden scored his second Premier League Hat-Trick.

After each of the three blows, Foden made the identical gun-like motion with his hands while kneeling on the field. The celebration was reminiscent of former Manchester United, PSG, and Napoli striker Edinson Cavani's.

What is the meaning behind Phil Foden’s new celebration?

Many thought with the new celebration Phil Foden might be showing some respect to Edinson Cavani but that’s not the case here. Against Brentford, Foden won the Man of the Match award. When asked what his new celebration meant, he said it was because of his teammates. It was a result of his teammates calling him something.

Foden said, "It’s a bit of banter between me and the lads. They say I shoot a lot in the five-a-side games. They call me the sniper.”

The nickname Foden gave his celebration is “Sniper”. He has two PFA Young Player of the Year honors, but boss Pep Guardiola feels he is having his greatest season in Sky Blue.

Kyle Walker spoke on Phil Foden’s celebration

After the match in a post-match conference, Kyle Walker joined Phil Foden who received the Player of the Match and spoke on his goals and the new celebration of Foden. When asked about how Walker felt after Foden scored his first goal in the game Walker said, “We call him 'The Sniper' because he likes to shoot!”

Then later the interviewer asked Walker since when has the team been calling Foden “The Sniper”, to which Walker said, “Well, he’s been shooting since I’ve turned up, since 2017, he loves a shot! He puts the work in, he is always doing extra shooting. His goals are coming in, he is reaping the rewards and he needs to keep these standards up."

In City’s most recent Premier League match against Manchester United, City won 3-1 while Foden scored a brace. City is now just 1 point away from Klopp’s Liverpool taking the first place.

