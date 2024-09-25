Philadelphia 76ers Add Ex-Warrior on Two-Way Deal: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have added free agent guard Lester Quinones to their roster with a two-way NBA contract. NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news, highlighting Quinones' opportunity to compete for a roster spot.

Quinones played the previous two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, appearing in 41 games. During his time there, he averaged 4.2 points in 10.1 minutes per game. After going undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Quinones initially signed a two-way contract with the Warriors in July 2022.

Although he debuted in the NBA Summer League with Golden State, the team waived him before the regular season began. Quinones then joined the Santa Cruz Warriors, Golden State’s G League affiliate, to further develop his skills.

In February 2023, Quinones had a breakout G League performance, scoring 42 points in a game against the Salt Lake City Stars. His impressive play led to a 10-day contract with Golden State in March 2023, although he didn’t see game time during that period.

He returned to Santa Cruz but later re-signed with the Warriors on a two-way deal, making his NBA debut on March 31, 2023, in a game against the San Antonio Spurs. He played one minute and secured his first rebound.

In April 2023, the NBA G League named Quinones the Most Improved Player, recognizing his development throughout the season. In July 2023, Golden State rewarded him with a new two-way contract, giving him more opportunities to play with the team.

By March 2024, Quinones was logging significant minutes and led the Warriors in scoring during a game against the Boston Celtics. Despite his promise, Golden State decided not to extend his contract after the 2023-24 season.

Now a free agent, Quinones has signed with the 76ers for the 2024–25 season. He averaged 4.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1 assist per game with the Warriors last season.

