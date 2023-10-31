Philadelphia 76ers agree to trade 10-time NBA All-Star James Harden to LA Clippers: Report

Sources have informed ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade guard James Harden to the LA Clippers as part of a complex deal involving several draft picks.

Harden, who is 34 years old, requested a trade back in June when he confirmed his player option for the forthcoming 2023-24 season, estimated at $35.6 million.

During a promotional tour in China in August, he openly labeled the 76ers' president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, as a "liar."

This was regarding their ill-fated relationship, which Harden admitted earlier this month was beyond repair.

Harden's impact on the LA Clippers

Interestingly, though Harden has been absent from the court this season for Philadelphia. He has been seen supporting his teammates from the bench at Sunday's game, clad in casual jeans and a green hoodie.

This followed his involvement in the 76ers' pregame walkthrough and video briefing session. Tuesday's practice at the 76ers' facility in Camden, New Jersey, was expected to see Harden's participation.

Harden, a prestigious 10-time All-Star, grew to become one of the pivotal players in the league over the past decade, winning three scoring titles along with the 2018 league MVP award. He also led the league in assists during the previous season.

Harden's relocation to Southern California reunites him with his former teammate. He grew up and made a name for himself at Artesia High School in Southern California. His former teammate is Russell Westbrook. They previously played together on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The 76ers are set to take on the Raptors this Thursday, while the Clippers will play against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

ALSO READ: Mavericks star Luka Doncic overtakes Shaquille O'Neal in elusive list after brilliant showing vs Grizzlies

James Harden's LA Clippers contract: Salary breakdown post-trade

James Harden is scheduled to complete his current contract within this year, with expectations to receive a salary of $35.6 million for the ongoing season. After the completion of his contract, Harden will hold the status of an unrestricted free agent.

As of now, the specific details of what the Clippers are trading for Harden are unknown. Yet, it's expected that Los Angeles would not want to lose too many assets for a player who might move on when the season concludes.

Despite Harden's undeniable skills, he has often been associated with causing disruptions within franchises once he becomes dissatisfied.

The Clippers are presently heading into their last season of co-inhabiting an arena with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

They're projected to transition into their very own arena in the coming summer. Steve Ballmer, the owner, wishes to see the Clippers contend for championships.

ALSO READ: Magic Johnson joins Michael Jordan in billionaire athletes list: Who else in exclusive club?