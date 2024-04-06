Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report: Will Joel Embiid Play Against Memphis Grizzlies Tonight? Deets Inside

The Philadelphia 76ers, currently experiencing a resurgence, are preparing for a clash against the Memphis Grizzlies this weekend, as the regular NBA season inches toward the end.

Will Joel Embiid Play Against the Memphis Grizzlies Tonight?

Being part of the Eastern Conference, the Sixers are stepping up their game with Embiid's return against the Grizzlies. With Embiid on their side, they've managed to secure three wins in a row, one of which was a close 109-105 against the Miami Heat last Thursday.

This victory has edged them closer to the Heat, trailing by only half a game for the 7th position in the conference.

The Sixers, as an 8th-seed team, have suddenly emerged as a significant threat in NBA history, and it doesn't look like they're stopping their climb up the standings anytime soon.

The spacing provided by Embiid on the court has given an advantage to Tyrese Maxey, who scored an impressive 37 points, while Embiid contributed 29 points, intensifying the competition in the lower tier of the Eastern Conference playoff standings.

Embiid's return has transformed the Sixers from likely first-round victims post-play-in round to change-makers. His skills as an inside player create opportunities for shooters like Maxey, Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre, and Buddy Hield to find gaps in the opponent's defense and accurately target the basket.

On top of boosting their shooting percentage, which had dipped to 22nd in the NBA during his absence, Embiid's return will also positively affect the Sixers' defensive play. His dominating presence in the paint and potency on the glass will undeniably improve their overall game.

Philadelphia 76ers Players Stats Against The Grizzlies

Joel Embiid

Throughout his career against the Grizzlies, Joel Embiid has actively maintained an average of 17.8 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 8 games. In his most recent encounter, he impressively netted 27 points and provided 19 assists.

Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield isn't far behind. In his 28 confrontations with the Grizzlies, he's averaged 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.

Kelly Oubre Jr.,

Kelly Oubre Jr. across 17 games against the Grizzlies, has made his mark by scoring an average of 13.8 points, fetching 4.9 rebounds, and chipping in 1.2 assists.

His last performance was particularly noteworthy, where he claimed 25 points and facilitated 4 assists.

Injury Report for Philadelphia 76ers vs Grizzlies

76ers

OUT

DeAnthony Melton

Robert Covington

QUESTIONABLE

Joel Embiid (left knee injury recovery)

Tyrese Maxey (left hip tightness)

Tobias Harris (left knee contusion)

Mo Bamba (illness)

Grizzlies

Out

Derrick Rose (Back)

Ziaire Williams (Hip)

Ja Morant (Shoulder)

Marcus Smart (Finger)

John Konchar (Heel)

Yuta Watanabe (Personal)

Brandon Clarke (Achilles)

Luke Kennard (Knee)

