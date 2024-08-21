Phoenix Mercury Injury Report: Will Brittney Griner Play Against Atlanta Dream on August 21?

Brittney Griner is ready to face the Atlanta Dream tonight, averaging 18.3 points and 1.6 blocks per game this season. In her last matchup against the Dream, she scored 16 points.

The Atlanta Dream aims to secure another significant victory as they take on the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday. Both teams are in excellent form, with the Mercury winning six of their last nine games, while the Dream, riding a two-game winning streak, are just 1.5 games away from a playoff spot.

With a 15-13 record, the Mercury were considered strong playoff contenders, having narrowly missed out last season. Despite a slow start to this season, they now hold sixth place, bolstered by the return of Breanna Stewart. Since the Olympic break, they have had mixed results, winning two games against the Chicago Sky but losing to the Indiana Fever.

Meanwhile, Tanisha Wright's Dream, holding a 9-17 record, are emerging as a dark horses for the playoffs after a recent resurgence. After losing eight of their last 10 games, they bounced back post-Olympic break, winning their last two home games.

When to watch Mercury vs Dream

Day: Wednesday, August 21, 2024

Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: AZFamily, Mercury Live, and Peachtree

TV Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: College Park, Georgia Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Phoenix Mercury Roaster

Natasha Cloud

Rebecca Allen

Brittney Griner

Sophia Cunningham

Kahleah Cooper

Charisma Osborne

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan

Sug Sutton

Natasha Mack

Diana Taurasi

Atlanta Dream Roaster

Haley Jones

Allisha Gray

Tina Charles

Rhyne Howard

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Nia Coffey

Crystal Dangerfield

Aerial Powers

Naz Hillmon

Laeticia Amihere

Lorela Cubaj

Injury Report for Mercury vs Dream

Mercury

Out

Charisma Osborne (Leg)

Rebecca Allen (Hamstring)

Dream

Out

Aerial Powers (Calf )

Questionable

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (leg)

The Mercury will be without Charisma Osborne and Rebecca Allen, who are sidelined with injuries. Allen's return remains uncertain and could be postponed. Nate Tibbetts might choose to rest a few players before a busy month, but significant changes to the lineup are unlikely.

For the Dream, Cheyenne Parker-Tyus is questionable due to a leg injury, and Aerial Powers remains out as she recovers from a calf injury. Tanisha Wright will likely stick with the same lineup as she aims to extend the team's unbeaten streak to three games at the Gateway Center Arena following the break.

