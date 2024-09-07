Phoenix Mercury Injury Report: Will Brittney Griner Play Against Seattle Storm on September 7?

Brittney Griner is ready to face the Seattle Storm, as she is not listed with any injuries. Griner led the Mercury with 15 points and 5 rebounds, while Kahleah Copper, their top scorer, was limited to just 11 points.

The Phoenix Mercury head to Seattle on Saturday night after losing six of their last ten games, which has caused them to drop in the WNBA Playoff standings. They are now trailing the Indiana Fever and may face the second seed in the opening round of the playoffs. On Thursday night, the Mercury lost 90-77 at home to the Washington Mystics, finishing their five-game homestand with a 1-4 record.

Similarly, the Seattle Storm enter Saturday's game having lost six of their last ten games as well. The Storm are now one and a half games behind the Las Vegas Aces for the fourth spot in the WNBA standings.

How to watch Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm

Date: September 7, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

Arena: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

TV Channel: NBA TV

Here’s how you can watch the Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm WNBA game on September 7, 2024. Coverage starts at 8 PM ET, and you can catch the game on NBA TV, AZFamily in Arizona, FOX13+ in Seattle, Mercury Live streaming, and Amazon Prime Video.

Injury Report for Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm

Phoenix Mercury

Charisma Osborne: Out, Leg

Rebecca Allen: Out - Hamstring

Seattle Storm

No injuries to report

Phoenix Mercury vs Seattle Storm Players Stats

Brittney Griner: PPG; 18.3, RPG: 6.3, APG: 2.2, EFG%: 57.8%, SPG: 0.6, BPG: 1.6

Diana Taurasi: PPG: 15.8, RPG: 4.6, APG: 2.9, FG%: 40.6%

Natasha Cloud: PPG: 11.6, RPG: 3.9, APG: 6.8, FG%: 41.0%

Seattle Storm

Jewell Loyd: PPG: 20.4, RPG: 4.6, APG: 3.8, EFG%: 36.0%, SPG: 1.5, BPG: 0.2

Nneka Ogwumike: PPG: 17.1, RPG: 7.7, APG: 2.6, EFG%: 50.9%, SPG: 1.9, BPG: 0.6

Skylar Diggins-Smith: PPG: 14.2, RPG: 2.9, APG: 6.5, EFG%: 40.6%, SPG: 1.5, BPG: 0.9

The Phoenix Mercury struggled throughout the season on the road, with a 7-10 record in away games. Their difficulty securing wins outside their home arena contrasts with the Seattle Storm's stronger home record of 12-5.

In away games, the Mercury averaged about 79.5 points per game while giving up around 84.3 points, showing weaknesses in both offense and defense. They also haven't scored more than 80 points in their last five games, indicating an offensive slump that could affect their performance in future road games.

