Phoenix Mercury Injury Report: Will Brittney Griner Play Against Washington Mystics on September 5?

Brittney Griner is set to play against the Washington Mystics on September 5, 2024, as the Phoenix Mercury hosts the Mystics.

The Washington Mystics will face the Phoenix Mercury, and our WNBA odds series includes predictions, odds, and picks for the game. With the regular season nearing its end, this matchup carries significant playoff implications as the Mystics visit the Mercury.

Phoenix has secured a playoff spot, clinching it after Chicago's seven-game losing streak. The Mercury must now decide whether to push hard against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever for the No. 6 playoff seed. While they are guaranteed the No. 7 seed, Indiana holds the No. 6 spot, one game ahead of Phoenix and owning the head-to-head tiebreaker. Phoenix must weigh the risks and rewards as they prepare for the postseason.

Where to watch Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury

The Washington Mystics will play against the Phoenix Mercury on September 5, 2024, at 10:00 PM ET at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Fans can tune in through multiple platforms:

Amazon Prime Video: Prime Video will stream the game. Non-members can sign up for a 30-day free trial to watch it without charge.

Local TV Channels: The game will also air on AZFamily, Mercury Live, and MNMT, offering more options for local viewers.

Injury Report for Washington Mystics vs Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury

Charisma Osborne: Out (Leg)

Rebecca Allen: Out (Hamstring)

Washington Mystics

Shakira Austin: Out (Ankle)

The Mercury are the stronger team compared to the Mystics, and they showed their strength in a recent win against the Atlanta Dream, a team that, like Washington, is in a critical battle for the No. 8 playoff spot. Phoenix can outperform Washington with its superior players and the advantage of playing at home.

The Mystics, however, are in greater need of a victory, as their playoff hopes are on the line. While Phoenix is focused on catching Indiana for the No. 6 seed, Washington is fighting to stay alive in the playoff race. The Mystics' situation is much more urgent. Although Phoenix may prefer facing the Connecticut Sun rather than the Minnesota Lynx in the playoffs, with both teams tied for second place, the Mercury can’t be certain whether the No. 6 or 7 seed will offer a better path forward.

