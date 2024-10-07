Phoenix Suns Key Player Ruled Out For At Least One Week

The Phoenix Suns will kick off their preseason on October 6, 2024, facing the Los Angeles Lakers at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, at 6:30 PM local time. This game holds extra significance as it aligns with Bronny James' 20th birthday, and LeBron James is expected to make his preseason debut. Fans can catch the action via ESPN 620 AM and the Arizona Sports app. The game will provide a first look at the Suns' new lineup combinations and strategies as they gear up for the regular season.

However, just before their preseason opener, the Suns face a setback with Jusuf Nurkic, a key player, sidelined for at least a week. On Saturday, the team announced that Nurkic will miss Sunday's game as he recovers from a left middle finger injury. He will be re-evaluated in a week.

According to Kellan Olson of Empire of the Suns, "Jusuf Nurkic is out for Sunday and will be re-evaluated in one week due to a left middle finger injury." In his first season with Phoenix, Nurkic averaged 10.9 points, 11.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 51% from the field and 24.4% from beyond the arc across 76 games.

While the injury seems manageable, Nurkic's health is crucial for the Suns this season. His ability to mesh with Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker is vital to their success.

Before being traded to the Suns, Nurkic played the first nine seasons of his career with the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. He has career averages of 12.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game, shooting 50.3% from the field and 28.0% from three-point range across 539 games. He also appeared in 20 NBA playoff games with the Trail Blazers and Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are legitimate championship contenders this season, strengthened by several key factors. Their undeniable star power, led by players like Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, greatly boosts their offensive capabilities.

Moreover, many of their key players have extensive playoff experience, which is crucial for navigating the intense postseason environment. However, the Suns face significant challenges that could hinder their title pursuit. One key issue is chemistry, as recent roster changes may affect on-court performance and team cohesion.

Additionally, defensive shortcomings have been evident throughout the season, making it harder for the team to compete with top contenders consistently. Finally, the high expectations on the franchise may create pressure, especially given past playoff disappointments. Balancing these strengths and weaknesses will be critical for the Suns as they chase the championship this season.

