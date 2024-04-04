Phoenix Suns Report: Will Devin Booker Play Against Cavaliers Tonight? Deets Inside
Pheonix Suns injury report is out! Find out if Devin Booker will play against the Cavaliers tonight. Get the latest updates here. Read more
Anticipating a heated playoff, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Phoenix Suns are set to test their mettle against each other on Wednesday night. The action unfolds at Footprint Center, starting at 10:10 PM EDT. Their last face-off in March ended with a staggering 117-11 win for Phoenix.
The Suns, who just completed a 3-2 road trip, look forward to a quartet of home games, starting with this one. They sit at the seventh position in the Western Conference, and moving up a spot could mean a significant boost. With stars like Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, along with the ninth-best offensive rating in the NBA, Phoenix hopes their success carries on.
Phoenix is known for attempting the most midrange shots and their unrivaled efficiency places them tenth in points per game. They also rank sixth in true shooting percentage, showcasing efficiency across all three scoring levels.
Will Devin Booker Play Against the Cavaliers Tonight?
Devin Booker is gearing up for the Cavaliers after his explosive 52-point performance against the Pelicans. The star has consistently scored 10 or more points in the first quarter in five of his last six games.
Just a few weeks ago, the Suns emerged victorious from their game against the Cavs with a six-point lead. Given Phoenix's stellar home record and Cleveland's struggles on the road, Phoenix might have the upper hand again.
This might especially be true if Donovan Mitchell remains absent, leaving Cleveland poorly equipped for the match.
Based on their last encounter, the Suns will likely dominate the boards. Despite their defense's struggle with defensive rebounding, the fact that they can coerce missed shots mitigates the issue. Having a more efficient offense than the Cavs, Phoenix looks ready to tackle the upcoming game.
When And Where To Watch
Game Day: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and BSOH
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Arena: Footprint Center
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
