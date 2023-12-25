Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks: Preview, streaming details, and injury reports

The final game of the NBA's Christmas slate this year takes place in the desert, as the .500 Phoenix Suns host a Dallas Mavericks team that would say they should probably have a few more wins as well.

Dallas was able to end a three-game slide with a dominant 144-119 win over San Antonio on Saturday night, as a tough part of the schedule (vs Timberwolves, at Blazers, at Mavericks, vs Clippers, at Houston) was getting the better of the Mavs.

Now, PG Kyrie Irving missed all those games as he's been on the sidelines since early December, and that plays a part, but things don't get any easier for Dallas the rest of the way.

PG Luka Doncic is still Mr. Everything for this team, as he's priced as the third favorite in the MVP race right now, and the triple-double he had on Saturday was a strong way to bounce back from a 9-for-25 shooting night in a loss to the Clippers earlier in the week.

His 32.9 Points/Game are the second-best in the NBA and had Doncic got one more rebound against the Clippers and two more assists against Denver, we'd be talking about him having posted four consecutive triple-doubles; three of which had 38+ points.

Doncic is at the top of his game right now, and catching points with him is always going to be attractive.

However, the Mavericks are just 2-8 ATS this year as an underdog, the second-worst record as an underdog in the league (LA Clippers are 1-6 ATS).

This is a team that still has an issue beating the better teams in this league, and that issue was a big part of why they went out and got Irving last season

Their last four games as an underdog have all been losses by at least nine points, as just having that second option out there in Irving could change a lot for Dallas right now.

Struggles of Phoenix as favorites and injury woes: A closer look

For the Mavericks to cover this spread, everything doesn't need to go in their favor. With a record of 6-12-1 ATS, the Suns haven't proved to be strong favorites this year.

More so, their last two games haven't seen them score more than 105 points. Out of their past eight games, the Suns have recorded below 110 points in four matches and just 112 points in two of them.

In the NBA's current offensive environment, winning let alone covering point spreads as a favorite with less than 110 points is a rare circumstance.

Having Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker on the same team, Suns fans didn't anticipate offense to become an issue.

However, all these players being healthy at once has been a rare occurrence leading to inconsistent lineups and play calls, contributing significantly to the Suns' underwhelming performance in their first 30 matches.

Currently, Beal is not on the active roster and isn't expected to return until at least somewhere in January.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Streaming details

The upcoming match pitches the Phoenix Suns against the Dallas Mavericks.

The showdown is set for the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, with live coverage on TV and online streaming accessibility. Refer to the AS USA website for more specifics on how to view the game.

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Injury Updates

Phoenix Suns

Unluckily, Dario Saric will not participate owing to an ACL injury.

Similarly, Torrey Craig is sidelined because of an injury.

Dallas Mavericks

At this moment, there are no specific injury details mentioned for the Dallas Mavericks.

Bear in mind that the injury status can alter as the game day nears; always review updates closer to the game day for accurate information.

