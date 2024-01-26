Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers: Preview, streaming details, injury reports and more

The Phoenix Suns are gearing up for an exciting road-game showdown against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse this Friday night.

Fresh off their resounding victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the Suns are in high spirits. Meanwhile, the Pacers are hoping to bounce back after their home defeat to the Denver Nuggets.

The Suns showcased a dominating performance on Wednesday night, leaving Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks trailing behind with a 132-109 score.

Suns' star player Devin Booker was on fire, scoring an impressive 46 points, 22 of which he made during the pivotal third quarter.

His scorching 17-for-23 field goal mark included a solid 6-for-10 three-point run, echoing his remarkable 52-point game against New Orleans just three games ago.

Kevin Durant contributed with a double-double, scoring 12 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, despite being benched for the majority of the fourth quarter.

“The tension in games intensifies if teams have a recent playoff history,” said Booker. He also mentioned the media's role in stoking this tension, increasing viewership and thus benefiting the sport.

Furthermore, regardless of the heated games, Booker made it clear that he bears no personal grudge against any player or fan from Dallas.

Advertisement

Pacers' offensive struggles intensify

The Denver Nuggets outscored Indiana by 20 points in a punishing third quarter, leading to a 114-109 victory on Indiana's home court.

Myles Turner, contributing 22 points, was Indiana's highest scorer while Pascal Siakam, in his inaugural home match since his trade to Indiana, added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyrese Haliburton, the All-Star guard, sat out yet again due to a strained left hamstring, and it has been confirmed he will not be participating in Indiana's next two matches.

Rick Carlisle, Pacers coach who was ejected in the third quarter after acquiring two swift technical fouls, acknowledged the game changer was Nikola Jokic and his triple-double.

Carlisle highlighted, “The game was defined by the 3-pointer at the end of the first half and the one at the end of the game."

Rick added, "Jokic is increasingly seeking out those decisive shots with no hesitation. That’s characteristic of great players.”

Having suffered their third consecutive loss, the Pacers floundered against the experience-hardened Denver Nuggets.

This comes as little surprise considering the absence of Haliburton and Siakam's ongoing efforts to adapt to Carlisle's offensive approach.

Although leading the NBA in offensive rating, the Pacers are not the same team without their key point guard and his impressive 12.6 assists per game.

ALSO READ: What happened between Kevin Durant and Grant Williams and why did Jusuf Nurkic SHOVE the Mavs player? Details inside

Streaming details for Phoenix Suns vs Indiana Pacers

When: January 26, 2024, at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana or AZFamily and BSIN

TV: Viewers can tune in to the game on Bally Sports Midwest - Indiana or AZFamily and BSIN.

Live Stream: The game can be streamed online through fuboTV.

Head to Head record

The NBA regular season has seen the Phoenix Suns and the Indiana Pacers face off 97 times.

The Suns secured victory in 54 of these matches, while the Pacers triumphed in 43. In their recent 5 meetings, the Phoenix Suns won 2 and lost 3.

Advertisement

Injury Reports

Phoenix Suns

Eric Gordon is questionable due to a sore right wrist.

Bol Bol is out due to a right foot sprain.

Damion Lee is out due to right meniscus surgery.

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton is out due to a left hamstring strain.

Jalen Smith is questionable due to lower back spasms.

Andrew Nembhard is questionable due to a back injury.

Isaiah Jackson is out due to a concussion

Starting Lineup

Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant

Grayson Allen

Jusuf Nurkic

Bradley Beal

Devin Booker

Indiana Pacers

Pascal Siakam

Myles Turner

Aaron Nesmith

Bennedict Mathurin

Advertisement

Buddy Hield

Prediction

Phoenix Suns 122-110 Indiana Pacers

ALSO READ: 2024 NBA All-Star game starting lineup raises eyebrows with Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry's absence