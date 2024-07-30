PHOTO: Finn Balor Shows Severe Battle Scars After Brutal Match Against Gunther on WWE Raw

The reigning World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest is gearing up for perhaps the toughest challenge of his WWE career, his match against Gunther at SummerSlam. The Ring General, known for packing a punch, went head-to-head with Judgment Day member Finn Balor on the latest edition of Raw.

While Balor insisted that he needed no help from his fellow Judgment Day members in his match, he bore the brunt of Gunther’s brutal offense. In an update after their match, WWE posted a picture of Finn Balor bearing the marks of his very physical match against the former Intercontinental Champion.

Finn Balor shows off brutal battle scars after his match against Gunther

Finn Balor bit off more than he could chew when he told Damian Priest to not interfere in his match on Raw and that he’d “soften” Gunther up for him. During the match, Finn Balor backed up Gunther to the turnbuckle to deliver chops across his chest. However, everybody knows that Gunther is not the right person to have a chop-off with.

Make no mistake, Balor is a former world champion and a highly revered athlete in his own right. But the onslaught from Gunther was too much for Balor to overcome. During the closing moments of the match, Gunther applied the sleeper hold to squeeze the life out of Balor, forcing him to pass out, leading to a win for Gunther via knockout.

After the match, WWE took to X to display the battle scars that Balor wore from his brutal match against Gunther. Balor’s chest flaunted the unmistakable handprints of the 2024 King of the Ring.

Nonetheless, after the match, Damian Priest made a beeline for Gunther, warding him away from Balor’s lifeless body. By the looks of it, Finn Balor’s encounter with Gunther serves as a clear example that the latter is no easy challenge for Damian Priest come Saturday at SummerSlam.

It remains to be seen if Gunther knocks off Priest and captures the coveted World Championship at the biggest party of the summer.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest seemingly squash rumors about conflict on Raw

Although Judgment Day is a close-knit group, Finn Balor and Damian Priest have shown signs of conflict lately. Ever since Damian Priest became the World Champion and assumed the leadership of the faction, he and Balor have found it hard to stay on the same page at times.

However, after Balor conceded defeat to Gunther on Raw, Damian Priest helped the former Universal Champion up to his feet and the duo hugged it out.

Despite the display of camaraderie, some fans still believe that Finn Balor would turn on Damian Priest soon, leading to the split of Judgment Day.

At the end of the day, it’s wrestling, and a betrayal is bound to happen sooner or later. Moreover, at this point, it seems as though Judgment Day has run its course, as they are gradually becoming a tweener faction. Not to mention, Damian Priest recently teased a major character shift.

Conversely, Judgement Day is the only faction that runs roughshod on Raw, as The Bloodline does on SmackDown. This may indicate that their breakup is still not on the horizon. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Judgment Day.

