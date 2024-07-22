Photo: Tyreek Hill’s Wife Keeta Vaccaro Shows Off Baby Bump on Social Media

Tyreek Hill, a Miami Dolphins wide receiver, is expecting another child, this time with his wife, Keeta Vaccaro. Hill celebrates this upcoming addition to their family by showcasing his wife's beautiful baby bump while on vacation.

Hill and Vaccaro have faced their share of issues and even filed for divorce earlier this year. However, it seems they have reconciled and are now enjoying their holiday together. Keeta Vaccaro flaunted her lovely baby bump in an Instagram story, posting a photo of them ready to board a plane.

Tyreek Hill flaunts his wife’s baby bump

Keeta Vaccaro is expecting her first child with the famous wide receive r, Tyreek Hill. The couple has hinted on Instagram about hosting a grand gender reveal party for their friends and family.

As the 2024 NFL season approaches, Hill and Vaccaro are savoring quality time together. Vaccaro shared images of herself and her baby bump while waiting to board a private aircraft with Hill, just before the start of the season. The pair have been increasingly active on social media during their winter break, capturing moments from their luxurious trip. Keeta posted a video showcasing the opulent airplane they flew in, proudly displaying her baby bump and noting that she has just four months left until her due date.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver is now the father of up to seven children, and he is expecting more with his wife. However, according to speculations, the 30-year-old father has about ten children with four separate baby moms.

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro threw a gender reveal party.

Tyreek Hill, the standout wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, revealed on Instagram that his latest child, and first with wife Keeta Vaccaro, will be a girl. During their gender reveal party, surrounded by blue and pink balloons and a "Boy-Girl" sign, the couple triggered a TNT detonator, which released pink smoke and confirmed the news of their baby girl.

In his post, Hill shared, "I'm having another girl," as the pink smoke filled the air. He also joked about naming his daughter 'Tyreeka,' a comment his wife did not find amusing.

Hill and Vaccaro, a well-known fashion and fitness influencer, tied the knot in a Texas wedding during the Dolphins' bye week in November after being engaged since 2021. They announced Vaccaro's pregnancy in May, and it’s possible their daughter could arrive during this NFL season.

Hill, a five-time All-Pro selection, has been among the NFL's highest-paid receivers for the past four seasons. This season, he aims to become the NFL's first receiver to achieve 2,000 yards, a milestone he narrowly missed in the previous two seasons due to injury.