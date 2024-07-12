Photos: 5 Iconic Images of Shaquille O’Neal Holding Water Bottle and Other Regular Sized Items

Shaquille O'Neal is not a new name in the world of NBA. The towering figure has been in trend for his massive hands and how cutely he holds tiny regular-sized items. With a pet named Shaq, he is an NBA legend, an entrepreneur, a movie star, a TV presenter and whatnot.

With hands that are 10.5 inches long and nearly 12 inches wide, Shaq can palm a basketball with ease. This unique trait has led to some memorable and hilarious moments where Shaq holds regular-sized items, making them look incredibly small.

Here we have listed the top 5 iconic images of regularly used items shining differently in his hand. Take a look

1. Shaq and the Tiny Water Bottle

This trend is never ending. One of the most popular and funniest in the NBA world. While on the set of the popular basketball show, NBA on TNT, Shaq’s hand size stole the show. Surrounded by former NBA players Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, Shaq held a water bottle that looked incredibly small in his hand.

Along similar lines, Shaq tried the viral 'Kawhi Bottle Challenge' and managed to hold four water bottles in one hand, leaving everyone in awe of his gigantic hands. This hilarious moment is just the start.

2. Shaq in images holding a Chicken Wing on 'Hot Ones'

Upnext is a chicken wing. Shaq's appearance on the popular YouTube show 'Hot Ones' provided another memorable moment. The show, which features celebrities eating spicy chicken wings, saw Shaq making a regular chicken wing look miniature in his hand.

3. Shaq Enjoying a Small Pepsi on the Set of Grown Ups 2

What about soft drink cans? No, Shaquille O'Neal didn't miss this one too. It has also provided some iconic images. Remember Grown ups 2? While filming the movie 'Grown Ups 2', Shaq was photographed holding a can of Pepsi that looked particularly small in his hand.

Playing the role of a security guard, Shaq’s enjoyment of the Pepsi during a break between shots caught the attention of fans. This image added to the list of everyday items that look tiny in Shaq's hands and showcased his versatility as an entertainer.

4. The Krispy Kreme Donut in Shaq's Hands

Yet another moment was captured when promoting Krispy Kreme, Shaq was photographed holding a donut that looked absurdly small between his fingers. He is a big fan and investor in Kreme Donuts.

This image went viral and provided a humorous yet effective promotion for the donut chain. Fans on Twitter had a good laugh, and the promotional stunt was a huge success. Shaq's ability to make a donut look so tiny added a unique twist to his marketing efforts.

5. A Regulation Basketball Looks Tiny in Shaq's Grip

Lastly, it clicks with basketballs. Being a NBA-reputed player, Shaq's size and strength were his greatest assets. His large hands allowed him to dominate the game, and he could easily palm a basketball with one hand. Many images show Shaq holding a regulation basketball, making it look like a toy.

However, this advantage also had a downside. The size of his hands made it difficult for him to get a proper shooting grip, contributing to his struggles with free throws. Despite this, Shaq's hand size remains one of the most remarkable aspects of his physical power

This trend is hilarious and iconic at the same time. Though there have been many things Shaq made more popular with his reflection it. How did you like this trend?

