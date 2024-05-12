Photos: Alex Rodriguez And GF Jaclyn Cordeiro Walk Holding Hands While Twinning In White Outfits Before Timberwolves Game

In Game 3, Nikola Jokic's jaw-dropping buzzer-beating shot saved the Denver Nuggets from loss. The actual story, however, was not the Serbian's heroics, but how the game transpired against the background of a burgeoning celebrity relationship and a former baseball legend's NBA analysis. Alex Rodriguez the former Yankees slugger and current Timberwolves part-owner, was spotted courtside with girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro.

Alex Rodriguez and GF Jaclyn Cordeiro seen twinning ahead of the Timberwolves Vs Nuggets game

Rodriguez was recently photographed visiting the Minnesota Timberwolves of the NBA. The former great slugger was involved in a recent unsuccessful effort to acquire full ownership of the organization.

A-Rod and his girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, arrived for the game dressed entirely in white. Their romance has lasted over a year after they announced it. Both of them were photographed twinning in white, while the Canadian fitness celebrity was also seen enjoying the match with her boyfriend.





Alex Rodriguez is ‘happy’ with his GF Jaclyn Cordeiro

"She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is," a Miami insider told PEOPLE of the fitness teacher and Jacfit founder.

"Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and body building," the insider revealed, speaking of the couple, who began dating in October, according to Page Six.

Cordeiro's hobbies are consistent with what the former Yankees star seeks in a mate, according to the source: "He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness. It is a major part of his life."

According to the source in the report, she is just as interested in weightlifting, diet, and bodybuilding upkeep as he is, and Cordeiro frequently posts about it on her Instagram account.



Rodriguez made their romance Instagram public by sharing a photo of him posing with Cordeiro and his two daughters, Natasha (18) and Ella (14), in front of a gorgeously decorated tree at a Christmas party in New York City.

In addition to a love of health and fitness, the source claimed "they also share parenting in common" because Cordeiro has two children of her own.

Meanwhile, another A-Rod source, who characterizes Cordeiro as gorgeous, clever, and educated, as well as motivated in her profession and life, claimed they are content as a pair.

