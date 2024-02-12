Photos: From Taylor Swift, Beyonce to Justin Bieber, Here Are All the Celebrities Spotted at Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas

Experience the glitz of Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas: Celebrities from Taylor Swift, Beyonce to Justin Bieber join fans for a historic game between the 49ers and Chiefs.

By Vidhita Chordiya
Updated on Feb 12, 2024  |  12:02 PM IST |  11.9K
Image Credits: Getty
Image Credits: Getty

Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas not only promised an electrifying face-off between the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs but also transformed the city into a star-studded arena, with celebrities from Taylor Swift to Justin Bieber spotted amidst the excitement.

Celebrities at the Super Bowl 2024

As the city renowned for its spectacle hosts its first Super Bowl, the event has already become a part of history, with more than 23,000 fans gathering at Allegiant Stadium to witness the grandeur of the opening night.

1. Taylor Swift 

Image credits: Getty

Taylor Swift flew to cheer for her boyfriend Travis Kelce after wrapping up her Tokyo Eras tour.

2. Paul Rudd and Jack Rudd

Image credits: Getty

Paul Rudd, Kansas City Chiefs fan graced the field with son Jack Rudd.

3. Beyonce


Beyonce added to the glamour of the Super Bowl as she enjoyed the match alongside husband JayZ from suite.

4. JayZ and Blue Ivy Carter


JayZ clicked pictures on the field before the game with daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi.

5. Justin Beiber, Hailey Beiber and Khloe Kardashian

Image credits: Getty

Justin Beiber with wife Hailey and Khloe Kardashian also enjoyed the match from the stands.

6. Paul McCartney


Sir Paul McCartney of the Beatles also enjoyed the thrilling Super Bowl showdown.

6. Lady Gaga

Image credits: Getty

Lady Gaga, with boyfriend Michael Polansky, was also present at the Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.

7. Blake Lively

Image credits: Getty

Blake Lively, alongside bestie Taylor Swift, was seen cheering for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs. 

8. Elon Musk

Image credits: Getty

Elon Musk was also in attendance at the Super Bowl showdown.

9. Tim Cook 


Apple CEO Tim Cook was also present at the Super Bowl. 

10. Shaq


Shaq posted on his Instagram handle, he finally met Taylor Swift and even gifted her a NFL bag. 

11. Leonardo Di Caprio


Leonardo Di Caprio also graced the NFL's biggest night.

12. Ariana Grande


Ariana Grande sparkled at the Super Bowl stealing the limelight. 

13. Olivia Culpo

Image credits: Getty

Olivia Culpo was also present at to cheer for BF Christian McCaffrey. 

14. Ice Spice 

Image credits: Getty

Ice Spice was also present alongside Taylor Swift cheering for Kansas City Chiefs. 

15. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Image credits: Getty

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton after pre game performance enjoyed the match from front stands.

16. Kanye West 


Kanye West alongside wife Bianca Censori attended the Super Bowl after buying Super Bowl ad for daughter's song.

17. Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle

Image credits: Getty

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle also shared snaps from Super Bowl on their social media. 

18. Lebron James


NBA's greatest LeBron James also attended the NFL's biggest night. 

19. Mark Wahlberg

Image credits: Getty

Mark Wahlberg was also in attendance at the Super Bowl.

20. Lana Del Rey


Lana Del Rey also graced the Super Bowl and was seen hugging Taylor Swift.

21. Gordan Ramsey and Eli Manning

Image credits: Getty

Gordan Ramsey and Eli Manning were also present at the Super Bowl and were seen clicking pictures ahead of the showdown.

22. Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds

Image credits: Getty

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds enjoyed the game alonside Gordan Ramsey.

23. Saweetie & Gabrielle Union


24. Martha Stewart


Marta Stewart also graced the NFL's biggest night and also donned a jacket from Travis Kelce's latest collection.

25. Super Bowl performers

Usher and Alicia Keys

Image credits: Getty

Ludacris, Usher, and Lil Jon perform during the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Image credits: Getty

Andra Day

Image credits: Getty

Reba McCentire

Image credits: Getty

Post Malone


The opening night spectacle set the stage for an unforgettable week, blending the city's flair for entertainment with the high stakes of NFL's biggest game.

What are you thoughts on Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl?

