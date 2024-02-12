Photos: From Taylor Swift, Beyonce to Justin Bieber, Here Are All the Celebrities Spotted at Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas
Experience the glitz of Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas: Celebrities from Taylor Swift, Beyonce to Justin Bieber join fans for a historic game between the 49ers and Chiefs.
Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas not only promised an electrifying face-off between the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs but also transformed the city into a star-studded arena, with celebrities from Taylor Swift to Justin Bieber spotted amidst the excitement.
Celebrities at the Super Bowl 2024
As the city renowned for its spectacle hosts its first Super Bowl, the event has already become a part of history, with more than 23,000 fans gathering at Allegiant Stadium to witness the grandeur of the opening night.
1. Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift flew to cheer for her boyfriend Travis Kelce after wrapping up her Tokyo Eras tour.
2. Paul Rudd and Jack Rudd
Paul Rudd, Kansas City Chiefs fan graced the field with son Jack Rudd.
3. Beyonce
Beyonce added to the glamour of the Super Bowl as she enjoyed the match alongside husband JayZ from suite.
4. JayZ and Blue Ivy Carter
JayZ clicked pictures on the field before the game with daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi.
5. Justin Beiber, Hailey Beiber and Khloe Kardashian
Justin Beiber with wife Hailey and Khloe Kardashian also enjoyed the match from the stands.
6. Paul McCartney
Sir Paul McCartney of the Beatles also enjoyed the thrilling Super Bowl showdown.
6. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga, with boyfriend Michael Polansky, was also present at the Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas.
7. Blake Lively
Blake Lively, alongside bestie Taylor Swift, was seen cheering for Travis Kelce and the Chiefs.
8. Elon Musk
Elon Musk was also in attendance at the Super Bowl showdown.
9. Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook was also present at the Super Bowl.
10. Shaq
Shaq posted on his Instagram handle, he finally met Taylor Swift and even gifted her a NFL bag.
11. Leonardo Di Caprio
Leonardo Di Caprio also graced the NFL's biggest night.
12. Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande sparkled at the Super Bowl stealing the limelight.
13. Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo was also present at to cheer for BF Christian McCaffrey.
14. Ice Spice
Ice Spice was also present alongside Taylor Swift cheering for Kansas City Chiefs.
15. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton after pre game performance enjoyed the match from front stands.
16. Kanye West
Kanye West alongside wife Bianca Censori attended the Super Bowl after buying Super Bowl ad for daughter's song.
17. Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle also shared snaps from Super Bowl on their social media.
18. Lebron James
NBA's greatest LeBron James also attended the NFL's biggest night.
19. Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg was also in attendance at the Super Bowl.
20. Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey also graced the Super Bowl and was seen hugging Taylor Swift.
21. Gordan Ramsey and Eli Manning
Gordan Ramsey and Eli Manning were also present at the Super Bowl and were seen clicking pictures ahead of the showdown.
22. Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds
Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds enjoyed the game alonside Gordan Ramsey.
23. Saweetie & Gabrielle Union
24. Martha Stewart
Marta Stewart also graced the NFL's biggest night and also donned a jacket from Travis Kelce's latest collection.
25. Super Bowl performers
Usher and Alicia Keys
Ludacris, Usher, and Lil Jon perform during the Super Bowl Halftime show.
Andra Day
Reba McCentire
Post Malone
The opening night spectacle set the stage for an unforgettable week, blending the city's flair for entertainment with the high stakes of NFL's biggest game.
