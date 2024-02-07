PHOTOS: Inside $2.5 Million Super Bowl 2024 Luxury Suite at Allegiant Stadium; See What It Looks Like

Super Bowl LVIII is approaching faster than ever, with the tickets appearing like fresh doughnuts.

While there are multiple sitting options available at the Allegiant Stadium, the one that stands out is worth $2.5 Million.

For $2.5 Million you can get the best Super Bowl experience at the Allegiant Stadium. Let's see what $2.5 Million spent looks like.

The $2.5 Million worth Super Bowl suite in Allegiant Stadium

For an unforgettable Super Bowl experience, Allegiant Stadium offers a $2.5 Million worth suite that gives the best spectating experience.

Also Read: Who's Performing At Super Bowl 2024 Halftime Show: Usher, Tiesto And More Revealed!

For your $2.5 Million, you get an Owner's Club Suite, which comes with a long list of facilities.

In this suite, there are a total of 12 seats, in addition to 4 bar stools and 2 lounge chairs.

In addition to that, the suite amenities also include HDTVs, a closet, a beautifully designed private bathroom, a fridge filled with supplies, and a Kitchenette with unlimited food.

The major attraction for this suite, apart from the outstanding view, is the catering facility.

Advertisement

The amount you pay for the booking will also include the food and alcoholic beverage package.

If you want to be served food items that aren't on the menu, you can always ask for them, the charges for which might be added as additional costs. Moreover, you also get a full-service bar with professional bartenders.

Also Read: What Is The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl?

A slightly less premium Super Bowl premium suite

If $2.5 Million is way too expensive for a Super Bowl suite, there's a little less expensive suite as well. For $200,000 to 400,000, one can get a Premium Loge Box in the Allegiant Stadium.

The catering options remain the same with the premium loge box and most of the food-related facilities in the $2.5 Million suite are here as well.

But in terms of Amenities, the number of lounge chairs reduces to one-digit and there won't be a private bathroom and kitchenette.

The premium Log Box might come with a little fewer facilities, but in some ways, it could be a better deal than paying $2.5 Million. But experience matters a lot, at the end of the day.

Also Read: How to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2024? - TV and Live Streaming Details Inside!