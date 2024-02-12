Photos: LeBron James Makes Heads Turn In UN Hat, Louis Vuitton Shirt At Super Bowl 2024 With Wife Savannah

Every year, American sports enthusiasts eagerly look forward to the Super Bowl. The moment tickets go on sale, the host stadium fills up instantly.

As usual, the event attracts not only athletes but also celebrities and other influential personalities.

This season is no different, with a host of renowned figures adding to the mix of Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers supporters currently watching the face-off.

In the ranks of NBA personalities, LeBron James and Draymond Green are some of the notable figures who showed up in Las Vegas.

LeBron James carved out time on Sunday night to witness Super Bowl LVIII where the Kansas City Chiefs clashed against the San Francisco 49ers, right there in Las Vegas. Alongside him were his wife, Savannah, and agent, Rich Paul.

Being a special occasion, the Lakers star opted for a rather unique outfit. Adorning himself with a tropical-inspired Louis Vitton shirt that cost $900, LeBron looked as comfortable as ever.

He also added a fashionable touch with a $55 CHOSEN UN snapback hat. LeBron James co-founded UNINTERRUPTED, an athlete-centric brand known for merging media, experiential offerings, and consumer products within the sports culture scene.

Among the NBA celebrities, James wasn’t alone. Along with Draymond Green, former basketball sensations like Shaquille O'Neal and Tony Parker were also spotted among the spectators.

LeBron James' Brand Connections: Empowering Athletes and Communities

LeBron James and Maverick Carter founded UNINTERRUPTED, an athlete empowerment brand. This sports culture hub, lauded with multiple Emmy Awards, fuses innovative media, experiences, and consumer products.

The concept of "More Than an Athlete" guides this brand, aiming at inspiring every person by deploying athletes as storytellers and creators.

His 18-year-long career has seen him amass over $1 billion, with close to $400 million out of salary and more than $600 million from non-athletic ventures.

His numerous business explorations, endorsements, and investments have greatly contributed to his fortune.

Even though UNINTERRUPTED's direct contribution to his wealth isn't explicitly outlined, the brand undeniably plays a role in his versatile and profitable array of assets.

Going further in his entrepreneurial journey, LeBron James co-owns the designer label UNKNWN with his childhood friends.

This brand provides a wide range of clothing items like T-shirts, hoodies, and hats, in addition to footwear and accessories.

UNKNWN operates physical stores in Akron, Ohio, and Miami, Florida, with an online presence.

Additionally, LeBron James teamed up with Nike to launch his clothing line, offering various apparel and footwear.

The brand UNKNWN is recognized for facilitating brand-consumer interaction via immersive experiences and for its community-centric approach.

