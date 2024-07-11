Photos: Tom Brady Spends Sunny Day Out With Kids Benny and Vivian in Montana Mountains

Tom Brady’s adventures with his kids took him to Yellowstone Club in Montana. The NFL GOAT spent the day with his son Benjamin Benny Rein and daughter Vivian. He posted some pictures from his outing on his Instagram stories.

Benny and Vivian were born to Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bundchen. Last month, he took Jack, his son, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan on a sporting adventure. Brady loves spending time with his kids.

He will start his new career in Fox Sports’ commentary booth next season. The quarterback legend wants to have as much fun as he can before he gets back to business.

Tom Brady’s trip with Benny and Vivian

Brady shared some snaps and videos of the day Yellow Stone Club. In pictures, the Patriots Hall of Famer could be seen with his 14-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter. The first picture was taken beside a stream in the forest. Brady donned a white t-shirt and black pants. He also added a cap to beat the sun.

Vivian stood beside him holding a fishing net which covered Benny’s face. “Gone Fishin’,” Brady wrote with three heart emojis. The 7x Super Bowl champion posted another picture capturing the beauty of the place. It showed a golf course in the middle of the mountain range.

Tom Brady posted a video of the family taking a ropes course. Vivian counts down before jumping into the air as Brady boosts her morale. “So courageous this,” Tom praised his daughter.

The 46-year-old then braced himself for his own jump. His daughter returned the favor by cheering for her dad. “Kiddos, how dare you make me do this,” Brady responded. He then took a jump and swung side by side. “When your son calls you a chicken but your daughter is cheering you on,” Tom captioned the video.

The 3x NFL MVP concluded his photo dump with a lovely family picture. He posed for a selfie with Benny in the middle and Vivian resting on her brother’s shoulder. “TRUELOVE”, Brady added the text in the final story.

Tom Brady joins Fox Sports’ panel

After gracing the gridiron for 23 years, Brady will replace football with a microphone. He has signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports. The retired NFL star will be the top analyst and ambassador of the media house for ten years.

Brady made his unofficial debut in the commentary booth at the UFL championship game. Fans loved the teaser of Brady’s analysis. His colleagues believe that Brady would be loved by the audience, especially for his inside stories.