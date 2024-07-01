PHOTOS: Zach Wilson Announces Engagement to Tik Tok Star Nicolette Dellanno After Romantic Italian Proposal

The fans of former Jets quarterback Zach Wilson are showering him with congratulations. It is because he has found new beginnings on and off the field. Wilson recently announced his engagement to Nicolette Dellanno.

Together, they are marking a new, heartwarming chapter in their lives. It's a win that feels all the sweeter given the ups and downs of his NFL journey. He made the most of his break from NFL duties to arrange a romantic proposal for his ladylove.

Zach Wilson and Nicolette Dellanno are now officially engaged

Wilson is now with the Broncos, and Dellanno is a former TikTok star . Wilson's proposal was a grand gesture that took place during an idyllic Italian getaway. He chose the stunning Amalfi Coast as the backdrop to ask Dellanno to marry him.

The couple has been together since the summer of 2022. Their engagement marks a significant milestone in their relationship. Wilson shared the joyous moment on social media.

He even wrote a heartfelt message to Dellanno, saying, “To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you. You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything. I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic I love you.”

Dellanno also expressed her happiness with a touching post. It says, “Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Every day I admire your strength and I’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together. [silver heart emoji] I love [sic] you.”

Advertisement

Fans can’t wait to cherish Zach Wilson’s upcoming on- and off-field life

Wilson's former Jets teammate, wide receiver Braxton Berrios, shared his congratulations. He commented, “So happy for y’all.” Fans are now eager to see his prowess on the field and, at the same time, his happy, married life.

As Wilson adjusts to life in Denver, he'll be vying for the top quarterback position. Currently, Jarrett Stidham is listed as Denver's QB1, with first-round rookie Bo Nix at QB2 and Wilson at QB3. Despite the competition, Wilson's engagement to Dellanno has undoubtedly brought joy and positivity to his life.

Also read: NFL Fans Troll Zach Wilson After New Slicked Back Wall Street-Like Haircut Becomes Brunt of Internet Jokes

Their engagement is just one of many changes for Wilson this offseason. In April, he was traded to the New York Jets. They eventually drafted Wilson second overall in 2021 for the Denver Broncos .

Advertisement

The trade saw the Jets receiving a sixth-round pick in exchange for Wilson and a seventh-round pick. However, Wilson's tenure with the Jets was marked by some struggles. With a 13-21 record as a starter, he's now looking ahead to new opportunities with the Broncos.