PIC: Jaylen Brown Features on TIME Magazine’s Cover; First Celtics Since Larry Bird in 1984

Jaylen Brown's remarkable year continues as he graces the cover of TIME magazine, marking the first time a Boston Celtics player has appeared on the iconic publication since Larry Bird in 1984. This feature is not about Brown’s prowess on the basketball court but his significant impact on it. Brown has been named to TIME's 2024 100 Next list, recognizing emerging leaders across the globe who are shaping the future.

Brown's appearance on the cover is a nod to his growing influence beyond basketball. Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick contributed to Brown's profile, calling him a ‘beacon of hope’ and praising his commitment to social justice and uplifting underserved communities. Kaepernick highlighted that Brown is more than just a basketball star; he is a force for change.

Over the summer, Brown launched his nonprofit, Boston XChange, which aims to close the wealth gap and foster cultural innovation in underserved communities. He also runs the 7uice Foundation, which provides opportunities for youth in Black and Brown communities. Brown’s ultimate goal is to make a lasting impact in Boston, a city with a deep history but also significant racial disparities.

He has made it clear that his efforts to address the racial wealth gap are long-term and deeply personal. In addition to his social work, Brown remains focused on leading the Celtics to further success. Fresh off his NBA Finals MVP and Eastern Conference Finals MVP wins, he is determined to continue the Celtics’ winning ways alongside teammate Jayson Tatum.

Brown’s relationship with Tatum has evolved into a championship-level partnership, and both players are now considered the cornerstones of Boston’s basketball future. Brown, who was once labeled ‘too smart for the NBA’ before the 2016 draft, has consistently pushed intellectually and athletically boundaries.

He has balanced his career as an athlete with his work as an activist, seeking to redefine how athletes are viewed and how they view themselves. His inclusion on the *TIME100 Next* list solidifies his status as one of the most consequential figures in the NBA today.