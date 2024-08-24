PIC: Jayson Tatum Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant with Tattoo of Lakers Legend’s 2023 NBA All-Star Game MVP Trophy

Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum recently got a tattoo to commemorate his outstanding performance at the 2023 All-Star Game, where he clinched the Kobe Bryant MVP award.

Last year, Tatum set a new record by scoring 55 points, surpassing the previous mark set by Anthony Davis in 2017. Alongside his scoring feat, Tatum also contributed 10 rebounds and six assists, playing a key role in securing victory for Giannis Antetokounmpo's team and handing LeBron James his first loss in six times captaining the game.

The significance of the MVP win was not lost on Tatum, who expressed his gratitude for the honor, citing his childhood dream of earning the trophy one day. By having the image of the MVP award permanently inked on his body, Tatum now holds Bryant as a lasting reminder of that pivotal moment. And the timing of the tattoo adds more significance to it as JT got it inked on The Mamaba's birthday.

However, this was not the only tattoo that the Celtics star has on his skin. In addition to his latest tattoo commemorating his MVP award, one of his most prominent pieces is found on his back. For this tattoo, Tatum collaborated with Canadian tattoo artist Steve Wiebe to bring his vision of a love letter to his hometown of St. Louis to life.

This expansive tattoo includes symbolic elements such as an "Archer Ave." street sign, his childhood home, and a depiction of a young boy gazing at a basketball hoop above a garage. Notably, the words "U. City" are featured, representing a youth football team Tatum likely played for in his childhood, capturing his local influences.

On his legs, Tatum continues his artistic journey with intricate designs and meaningful imagery. His left leg serves as a canvas for various elements, including depictions of characters from influential films such as Denzel Washington as John Q. and Will Smith as Hitch.

Additionally, symbols like his former jersey numbers, tributes to Kobe Bryant, and a touching portrayal of himself with his mother as a child can be found. Each tattoo on his legs holds a personal significance, reflecting Tatum's interests, memories, and connections to his past and present.

While Tatum's back and leg tattoos are detailed reflections of his life and passions, his hand features a simpler yet deeply meaningful tattoo. With the words "Big Deuce," Tatum pays tribute to his young son in a straightforward and heartfelt manner. As an integral part of his body art, this hand tattoo serves as a reminder of the importance of family and personal connections in Tatum's life.

