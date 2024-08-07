‘Pick a Side LeBum’: LeBron James Trolled for Posting Drake’s Nike Shoe After Attending Kendrick Lamar Concert

LeBron James seems to be staying neutral in the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake feud. The Los Angeles Lakers star, currently in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics, shared a photo of Drake's special edition Air Force 1s on his Instagram story on Monday.

James attended Kendrick's Juneteenth concert in Los Angeles, which also served as a victory lap for the rapper in his rivalry with Drake.

Fans were divided over this post, with some pleased that LeBron is not taking sides and others disappointed. Here are some of the best fan reactions.

Some fans had mixed reactions to seeing LeBron James with Drake. One commented ‘Doing this after attending Kendrick’s concert is crazy work.’

Another fan expressed joy, saying, ‘Let's gooo, my 2 goats are friends again’.

However, not everyone was pleased, as one fan exclaimed, ‘NOOOOO LEBRON STAY ON TEAM KENDRICK PLEASE.’

James has been a long-time fan of both artists, but his appearance at Lamar's concert in June seemed to show partiality. Monday's post might suggest he still supports Drake despite the rapper's recent setback.

Kendrick Lamar's diss track "Not Like Us" has been topping the charts since its release, becoming the unofficial anthem of the summer. This Mustard-produced hit has capped off one of the most savage runs of diss tracks ever.

At a recent Team USA basketball event, LeBron James shared his enjoyment of "Not Like Us," responding to Steph Curry's frustration over the song being played after victories. James said, "I love it," as teammates vibed to the track, which has been linked to Lamar's diss aimed at Drake.

As one of the oldest but most crucial players on Team USA, LeBron James is averaging 13.8 PPG, 5.8 RPG, and 7.8 APG in Paris, shooting 67.6% from the floor. Despite the Games cutting into his recovery time, Lakers fans hope it won’t affect the future Hall of Famer once the season starts.

LeBron James is essential for Team USA in the semifinals against Serbia. His experience and leadership are key, especially after his strong quarterfinal performance against Brazil, where he played a major role before sustaining an injury.

Despite concerns about his health following a hit that required stitches, James assured fans he would be ready to play. His presence not only boosts Team USA's morale but also increases their chances of winning against a formidable opponent like Serbia, led by NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

