PICS: LeBron James and his Lakers teammates take a tour of Akron and visit new Home Court museum

Arguably standing as the greatest basketball player ever, LeBron James' career has taken him across the country and around the globe.

Still, he's always remained the king of Northeast Ohio, a fact no one will soon forget.

Before James and the Los Angeles Laker's victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night, his charitable foundation inaugurated LeBron James' Home Court.

The museum displays a range of memorabilia that was collected during his 21-year NBA career, along with items from his high school years when he was known as a sensation at Akron's St. Vincent-St. Mary's High School. Additionally, the museum showcases his final apartment which he shared with his mother before he turned professional.

LeBron James: Championing community and home roots

LeBron James recounted, in a conversation with The Athletic's Joe Vardon, how he continually berated his mother for preserving everything from his sporting endeavors.

He admitted that she had the upper hand when the museum's collections, filled with her saved memorabilia, were being readied.

James acknowledged the joy he has derived from his accomplishments in life, specifically those that have allowed him to give back and uplift his community.

His pride in the significant contributions his foundation has made was evident. James, now aged 38, and his Lakers team had the chance to explore the museum on Sunday.

Upon returning to his hometown, James expressed a special affinity for the place, fondly reminiscing about the championship he won for the city and the franchise after his Miami stint.

He voiced his unforgettable memories and affirmed that regardless of his age, stepping back onto this court and reminiscing about his part in shaping the team's story always stirred strong emotions.

LeBron's hometown museum: Legacy & Impact

James' determination to uplift his hometown inspires his Lakers teammates, leading them to commend him as a remarkable person.

Visitors to House Three Thirty start their journey in the lobby, decorated with wallpapers transformed from enlarged fan letters sent to James.

On November 26, the LeBron's Home Court museum threw its doors open for public visits, with all the tour slots immediately booked.

It costs a reasonable $23 for a general admission ticket to the LeBron's Home Court museum, with children under five years old allowed to visit for no charge.

LeBron's Home Court welcomes visitors from Monday to Saturday, from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. In addition, private tours for groups larger than 25 are available, booked via a call to (+1) 330-572-2885.

The revenue generated from the museum is invested in other programs hosted at House Three Thirty.

