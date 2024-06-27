Pierre Gasly Commits To Alpine As He Signs Multi-Year Contract With The Team

Pierre Gasly has extended his contract with Alpine, solidifying his place in the Formula 1 race. The French driver's dedication to the club's long-term goals for future seasons is furthered by this agreement, which guarantees his stay with the Enstone-based team through the 2025 season and beyond.

Since the start of his collaboration with Alpine in the previous season, Gasly has scored 67 points, including third-place results in the Dutch Grand Prix and the 2023 Belgian GP Sprint. Gasly has contributed greatly to the team during the last 18 months, both on and off the track, both in terms of results and sponsorships.

Pierre Gasly’s journey with the team

“I feel very much at home at this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision,” Gasly expressed. “While on-track it’s been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere. I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking.”

The call to extend Gasly's contract was made as Alpine gets ready for big changes, like splitting up with Esteban Ocon, his teammate, at the end of the current campaign. The goal of this change is to realign the team's performance and strategy, with an emphasis on developing a competitive lineup going forward.

Alpine Team Principal Bruno Famin shared his enthusiasm about retaining Gasly, stating, “The extension of Pierre’s contract with the team is very pleasing. He is a driver with huge experience in Formula 1 and continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track. For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we therefore look forward to continuing our collaboration.”

Alpine’s performance and challenges

Alpine has faced a challenging start to the 2024 season, primarily due to their car being approximately 10kg overweight. Despite this, the team has made steady improvements, resulting in a pair of double-points finishes in recent races. Gasly has consistently performed well, finishing ninth in both Montreal and Spain, and currently leads Ocon in the standings by five points to three.

Reflecting on his journey and the team's progress, Gasly said, “There is a lot of potential in this team’s personnel and resources. I’m excited for what is to come in the future and right now I’m focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances.”

What next for Alpine: Carlos Sainz or Jack Doohan

While Gasly's extension brings stability, the team is yet to decide on his future teammate. Alpine is actively exploring several options, with Carlos Sainz being a primary target. If Sainz opts to stay with his current team, Alpine may consider promoting reserve driver Jack Doohan or academy driver Viktor Martins. Additionally, experienced drivers like Valtteri Bottas are also under consideration.

Famin emphasized the importance of these decisions, saying, “We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things. We will take our time in deciding Pierre’s teammate and we are excited with the options we have on the table.”

