Piers Morgan tried convincing Dillon Danis, who made 'over a million,' to hand over his fight purse to Logan Paul

Recently we witnessed the Prime Card event by Misfits on October 14, the most anticipated match of the card was Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis. Things got bitter when Danis started trolling Paul’s fiance Nina, all over the internet. The match was the co-main event on the card. Paul won via Disqualification. Fans were disappointed by the whole event. Danis’s performance was heavily criticized on the internet fans even trolled him by saying keyboard warrior.

After the Danis made his appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Morgan convinced Danis to reveal his fight income in a very unique way.

Dillon Danis's total income from Logan Paul’s fight

Dillon Danis disclosed his earnings from the fight against Logan Paul during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Morgan questioned him about a promise he allegedly made to Paul, stating that if he lost, he would hand over his entire fight purse. Morgan then presented a large check, indirectly probing Danis about the sum in question.

Morgan remarked, "If you lost, you're giving your share of the purse. Dillon, here we have a large check payable to Mr. Logan Paul. So, if we put a figure in there, what are we looking at?"

Danis responded, "Over a million." Morgan sought clarification on whether it was in pounds or dollars, to which Danis specified, "Million US dollars."

Later on Twitter, Danis reiterated his commitment to the deal, asserting that if Logan Paul holds up his end by agreeing to an MMA fight against him, he will honor his promise and hand over his purse.

Dillon Danis asks Dana White to sign him

After his recent fight, Dillon Danis declared that his next goal is to make his debut in the UFC. He tweeted from his official Twitter account, saying, “UFC next.” He also asserted that he deserves a UFC contract, citing his ability to sell pay-per-views. In another tweet addressed to Dana White, he stated, “Hey Dana White, I am ready to fight—let's do it.”

Danis has a significant history with the UFC, previously serving as the grappling coach for one of its biggest stars, Conor McGregor. Additionally, he has had conflicts with several UFC fighters in the past, including Jon Jones, Khabib, and others.

