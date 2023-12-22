Pistons players Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burk team up for wonderful USD 80k Christmas gesture to 18 families

In the spirit of giving, two Pistons players teamed up to bring unexpected holiday joy to more than a dozen families from Michigan.

Marvin Bagley III and Alec Burks teamed up with Michigan First Credit Union, revealing on Wednesday their plan to clear the outstanding loan balances for 18 fortunate Michigan families.

The evening began with Bagley bowling alongside the families he would soon be surprising.

The astonishing announcement about him and Burks (who couldn't attend the event) paying off their debts came later, clearing a total of more than $80,000, leaving the attendees dumbstruck.

These two players, who are set to earn nearly $23 million combined this season, teamed up with Michigan First Credit Union to rid these families of their loan balances, offering them considerable and unanticipated financial relief just in time for the holiday season.

The public and the media have sung praises for this generous act, marking a stellar illustration of athletes giving back to their communities. News of the surprising debt clearance has been dubbed a delightful Christmas gift for the concerned families.

Although their game form hasn't been up to par with a 24-loss streak this season, what the Pistons' Bagley and Burks have accomplished for these families surpasses any achievement they could have had on the court.

It's an act that has given people reasons to smile beyond the sporting arena.

Bill Laimbeer, Detroit Pistons icon, nominated as first-time candidate for Hall of Fame

Bill Laimbeer, one of the fiercest Detroit Pistons players ever known, has made it onto the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's nomination list for its 2024 class—a first in his career. This acknowledgment from the Hall is also recognized by everyone in Detroit.

Cheryl Ford, one of Laimbeer’s proteges from his coaching stint with the Detroit Shock, former Pistons legend and current coach for Portland Trail Blazers, Chauncey Billups, former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein, and Michigan State alumnus and Pistons TV announcer Greg Kelser, have also been nominated.

Laimbeer devoted 12 out of his 14-year basketball span to being the Pistons' "enforcer" after 1982's trade to Detroit from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His critical role during the "Bad Boys" era contributed enormously to Pistons' triumphs in the late 1980s and early 90s.

His accolades include being a four-time NBA All-Star, leading the NBA in rebounds in 1986, and largely contributing to the Pistons' three consecutive NBA Finals appearances (1988–1990), with two victories against the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Upon retiring as a player, Laimbeer embarked on a successful coaching career. Midway through the 2002 WNBA season, he took on head coaching duties for the Detroit Shock.

Despite ending the season with a 9-13 record, he led the Shock into a victorious 25-9 season the following year, earning him the WNBA Coach of the Year title and the franchise's first WNBA championship.

