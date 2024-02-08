Pistons Trade Monte Morris to Timberwolves for Two Players and 2nd Round Pick; Who Did They Get?

The Minnesota Timberwolves are finally making the moves in the trade market before the trade deadline day.

The Wolves are sitting in third place in the Western Conference and want to make a deep playoff run.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves will be getting point guard Monte Morris from the Detroit Pistons.

The Wolves will send Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., and a 2030 second-round pick to the Pistons for Morris. The Wolves finally have a point guard to run the second unit.

Although Minnesota's strength has been its defense throughout the season, their offense has generally performed well—that is when Anthony Edwards was in the game.

The Timberwolves score 117.2 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court, but that number drops to 105.3 when he is benched.

The Timberwolves have won 35 games out of their 51 games this campaign.

However, they are not having a good time holding on to the leads in the game off late. Over the last month, the Timberwolves have dropped seven games and given up 100-point leads in the process.

This is the point where the signing of Morris will be very vital for Minnesota.

He will provide the Timberwolves with the backup ball handler they have been lacking all season.

Due to a quad injury, he hasn't played much this season, but he started the previous two in Denver and Washington. He was a superb backup for the Nuggets before that.

People might question the size of Morris, but Minnesota's superior defense ought to offset any weaknesses that may arise from that.

His passing, shooting, and ball-handling abilities will significantly improve their bench offense.

Morris’s record

Monte Morris has been impactful for the teams that he has played for.

However, he has been unlucky with the injury this season. He got injured on his debut against the Charlotte Hornets and returned to the court just two weeks ago.

With the Pistons, Morris has appeared in six games overall, averaging 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. He is yet to play a game longer than sixteen minutes.

However, during his final three seasons with the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards, Morris averaged double-digits in scoring.

He played 27.4 minutes a game and averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists in his final season in Washington.

During the previous season, he shot 38% from 3-point range and 48% from the field. Morris was a regular starter for the Nuggets as well as the Wizards in the last two seasons.

Pistons point of view

The Pistons have a clear reason for doing so. Morris was not likely to be re-signed because he is an upcoming free agent.

Though not particularly valuable, a 2030 second-round pick is still better than nothing for a team whose main priority is developing its current young guards, Cade Cunningham, and Jaden Ivey.

Morris will now join a contender in the Timberwolves for the final stretch, as the Pistons had little reason to keep him around.

