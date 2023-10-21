Pittsburgh Steelers release wide receiver, Gunner Olszewski

NFL reporter Tom Pelissero has announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers have plans to let go of their wide receiver/kick returner, Gunner Olszewski. The Steelers recruited Olszewski for the 2022 season following his initial three-year stint with the New England Patriots.

Despite being acknowledged as a first-team All-Pro in 2020 for his returns, Olszewski never really made his mark with the Steelers. His performance as a return man didn't stand out and he made minimal contribution to the offensive play. The Steelers frequently put him in charge on the field yet he only managed to secure 15 career receptions.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are making efforts to reintegrate running back Anthony McFarland Jr. into the field, promising some strength as a return man. Between McFarland Jr. and wide receiver Diontae Johnson - who's in the process of returning from Injured Reserve -- there's not much action left for Olszewski.

Pat Freiermuth's hamstring Injury forces him Out of Action

Tight end Pat Freiermuth has found himself ruled out for Sunday's game due to a worsening of his hamstring injury during Thursday's practice.

Darnell Washington, a rookie tight end, described Freiermuth's injury as challenging, noting his recent return and its overall impact on the team.

Freiermuth was absent during Pittsburgh's victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5 as he had initially injured his hamstring during a Week 4 loss against the Houston Texans. He seemed set to return after the bye week, having fully participated in Wednesday's practice.

However, his participation was reduced by Thursday and he was absent from Friday's practice. In Freiermuth's absence during the game against the Ravens, Washington saw his offensive snaps increase from 25 in the prior week against the Texans to 45.

Washington, having received one reception for 10 yards on three targets, sees each week as an opportunity. Acknowledging the considerable nature of his current workload, he expressed that every week presented him with the opportunity to play.

