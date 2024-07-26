‘Plagiarism World Tour’: Jayson Tatum Trolled for Copying Leonardo DiCaprio in Latest SI Cover

Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum finds himself at the center of controversy once again. This time, the star guard is under the spotlight for his latest Sports Illustrated cover where he strikingly resembles Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio's iconic pose from 'The Great Gatsby'.

The NBA champion has been under scrutiny for alleged acts of plagiarism ever since clinching his first-ever title, with fans and critics alike quick to point out similarities to past legends and celebrities.

Fans troll Jayson Tatum for copying Leonardo DiCaprio in Sports Illustrated cover

The latest accusations of plagiarism stem from Jayson Tatum's Sports Illustrated cover shoot for their 70th Anniversary Issue, where he dons a black and white suit, holding a glass of champagne, evoking comparisons to Leonardo DiCaprio's character. This incident adds to a string of past imitations such as mimicking Kevin Garnett's celebratory shout and quoting Steph Curry post-win.

Despite facing relentless backlash from the online community, some speculate whether Tatum's actions are intentional, aiming to provoke his critics and embrace the narrative surrounding him.

Soon after the photo surfaced online, fans started mocking Tatum for replicating one after the other original iconic. An X/Twitter handle that boasts 88K+ followers took charge and initiated a flurry of reactions after the caption, “Jayson Tatum really is on a plagiarism world tour”

It was only then, fans who have been closely watching Tatum’s NBA Championship winning celebrations started criticizing him again. A user wrote, “He's a generational glazer.”

Another user commented, “This Glazer, the worst I swear to God lol.”

“Has to be the most corny superstar in the league,” wrote one fan.

However, after much criticism, a fan seemed to clarify what all of Tatum’s act meant and wrote, “With all due respect its called an homage.”

Kevin Garnett has expressed his full support for Jayson Tatum's decision to replicate his iconic ‘Anything is possible!’ celebration following the Boston Celtics' 2024 NBA championship win.

Despite the controversy and scrutiny surrounding Tatum's emulation of Garnett's celebratory moment, the 'Big Ticket' himself has shown unwavering pride in Tatum's accomplishment, emphasizing that his "We did it!" yell epitomized his fulfillment in reaching the pinnacle of success.

Acknowledging the widespread discussion and differing opinions on Tatum's post-championship celebrations, Kevin Garnett said, “The 'Anything is possible!' was my moment and the 'We did it!' was his. I love the fact that he got to reach his dream, he got to reach his final goal to be able to scream something like that. Hopefully that's not his last one. The Celtics won it. It was nothing short of greatness."