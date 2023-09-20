2023 Cricket World Cup: 5 injured stars who will be sorely missed

As we draw closer to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, attention is being directed towards the rising number of injuries within the teams, creating a significant impact on their strategies. India's team, for instance, has been particularly impacted recently, but the quick action of the BCCI to assist players has slightly alleviated the situation. However, the worry remains as more injuries could still alter their plan.

Injuries impacting team strategies?

The injury issue extends beyond the Indian team; many teams are having to rethink their strategies due to unexpected injuries as they prepare for the tournament. Sri Lanka and Australia, for instance, are seriously affected. With several players recovering from major injuries, teams worldwide have their fingers crossed. The World Cup 2023 is scheduled for an October 5 start, with England and New Zealand facing off at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

List of players currently out due to injuries

Travis Head, an Australian left-handed batter, suffered a fracture in his left hand after being hit by Gerald Coetzee's short ball during the final 4th ODI against South Africa. The Australian team is eagerly awaiting updates on his recovery, as many of their key players, including Cummins, Smith, Starc, and Maxwell, are still in rehabilitation.

Tim Southee, a New Zealand pacer, fractured his thumb just 4 overs into the 4th ODI against England. With the team uncertain about Kane Williamson's participation in the opening match against England in Ahmedabad, Southee's injury poses a significant concern.

Axar Patel, an all-rounder in spin-bowling for India, strained his left quadriceps during a match with Bangladesh in the Super-4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023. Axar's injury might prevent him from playing in India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. However, the team management maintains optimism that he can bounce back in time to compete in the World Cup.

Sri Lankan off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana was ruled out of the Asia Cup final due to a hamstring strain he sustained during the last Super Four match. He joins a growing list of injured Sri Lankan players, making the situation increasingly troubling.

Anrich Nortje after playing just one One-day International against Australia, South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje sustained a lower back injury. He will remain sidelined until South Africa arrives in India. Nortje's extensive experience in the Indian Premier League will undoubtedly benefit his team. South Africa must ensure Nortje's full recovery before they kick off their World Cup campaign.

ALSO READ: Fans Outrage over BCCI's Decision to Rest Virat Kohli Against Australia

Key players currently injured but expected to recover

Haris Rauf, the fast-bowler from Pakistan, incurred an injury during the Super-4 tie of the Asia Cup against India. After bowling for just five overs, Rauf had to withdraw from the field. Despite this setback, there are high hopes for his full recovery in time for the World Cup.

Advertisement

New Zealand's Kane Williamson experienced a significant setback when he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee. Despite this severity, he has made remarkable progress, having resumed batting as of August 1, 2023. However, full recovery is yet to happen.

Jofra Archer's right elbow stress fracture recurred, forcing him to miss the entire 2023 English summer. A series of injuries have troubled him for several years, dating back to his right elbow damage in the 2019/20 winter. These injuries have kept England's 2019 World Cup final Super Over hero from participating in any home internationals since 2020.

Shreyas Iyer, India's middle-order batter, has spent the last half a year sidelined due to a back injury. After returning to cricket action for the 2023 Asia Cup, he complained of back spasms once more, sidelining him for the entire Super 4 round. A replacement is standing by should Iyer be ruled out.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2023: Complete Cricket schedule, dates, times; how to watch, live-streaming details