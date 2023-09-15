Bunch of spineless people': When Virat Kohli brutally blasted trolls for hurling abuse at Mohammad Shami

A furious former Indian captain, Virat Kohli, undertook a forceful response to the "spineless trolls" who targeted Mohammed Shami's religion following India's inaugural T20 World Cup loss to Pakistan. Kohli powerfully proclaimed that invoking religion as a source of criticism was the "most pathetic" act a person could commit.

Shami, who did not perform well during India's 10-wicket loss, suffered religious-based taunts on his Instagram profile.

"Attacking someone over their religion is, in my opinion, the most pathetic act a person can commit," stated Kohli.

For Kohli, social media trolls are nothing but a bunch of "spineless" people, who don't have the courage to face real people in real life.

"There is a good reason why we are playing on the field and not some bunch of spineless people on social media that have no courage to speak to any individual in person," he said

Kohli strongly believes that everyone has the right to express their thoughts; however, he refrains from religious discrimination.

"Religion is a highly personal and sacred matter that should be respected," insisted Kohli.

"Remember, Mohammed Shami has claimed numerous victories for India in recent years and, along with Jasprit Bumrah, he's been instrumental in our Test cricket performances. If trolls choose to ignore all this, it's not worth wasting a single minute on them. Neither Shami, me, nor any other team member pays them any attention," Kohli conveyed.

Waqar Younis calls Virat Kohli 'crazy man'



Recently Waqar Younis, the ex-Pakistani cricket captain, labeled Virat Kohli a 'crazy man.' He firmly believes Kohli's record-breaking journey is still in progress. He hinted that Kohli might even surpass the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's ODI century count. Younis made these comments after witnessing Kohli's exceptional performance against Pakistan, which led to India's highest ODI total against the neighboring country.

Younis commended Kohli's remarkable fitness level, expressing sympathy for his teammate KL Rahul who had to keep up with Kohli's intense on-field runs while recovering from an injury.

"I felt sorry for KL Rahul because he was coming out of injury and he had to run with this man. He runs like a crazy man. He wants to be the best in anything he does, batting, fielding or running between the wickets. And what he loves himself is his work on fitness,"

