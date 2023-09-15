‘Changed dynamics’: Dinesh Karthik highlights THIS similarity between Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic

The seasoned Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, Dinesh Karthik, presents an intriguing parallel comparison between Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic. This comparison uncovers striking similarities between these two sports legends. Both Kohli and Djokovic stepped into their respective sports at a time when other greats—Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal in tennis, and Sachin Tendulkar in cricket—dominated the scenes. However, these two didn't just trail after their idols; they carved a distinct path of excellence.

Kohli and Djokovic's relentless drive for perfection is a common bond. Persistently pushing their boundaries and setting new benchmarks, Kohli's appetite for runs and Djokovic's thirst for victories led to extraordinary feats that challenged traditional beliefs.

“Kohli’s career is comparable to Djokovic. When he started his career, Federer & Nadal were flying – they reached a point when no men in the open era can reach what they have done, but Djokovic came & achieved more than them in numbers. Similarly, Kohli changed dynamics and breaking records, hats off to Virat Kohli.”

Surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar by an incredible 54 innings, Kohli's record of scoring 13,000 runs in only 267 ODIs speaks volumes about his talent. Concurrently, Djokovic's remarkable achievement of 24 Grand Slam titles and countless records further establishes him as one of the top tennis players ever.

Displayed by both athletes is an incredible capacity to adapt. They've not only excelled in their respective eras but have also adapted to the evolving dynamics of their sports. Kohli's consistent performances across Test, ODI, and T20 cricket demonstrate his versatility. In contrast, Djokovic's command over diverse tennis court types, from Wimbledon's grass to the US Open's hard courts, epitomizes his adaptability.



Summing up 2023, Virat Kohli has once again proved to be a maestro with the bat, scoring five magnificent centuries this year. After a couple of seasons that weren't quite up to his high standards, this champion batter has answered his critics with his sterling performances this year.

2023 kicked off with Kohli delivering an outstanding innings of 113 off 87 balls against Sri Lanka in the first ODI, setting the stage for his stunning performance over the year. He also led his team to a sweeping 3-0 series victory in Indian cricket, with an extraordinary 166*, from just 110 balls, in the final ODI.

Not limited to ODIs, his magical performance translated into the home Test series against Australia as well. Despite a few subpar scores, he redeemed himself with a sterling 186 in the final match at Ahmedabad, marking his first century in red-ball cricket since 2019.

Showing his exemplary form, Kohli scored a measured 121 in the second Test against West Indies, which was also his 500th international game.

Kohli's last century, his 47th in ODIs, featured in India's recent match against their primary rivals, Pakistan, in the ongoing Asia Cup. This soaring performance witnessed him becoming the quickest batsman to reach 13,000 ODI runs in cricket history, outpacing great Sachin Tendulkar.

