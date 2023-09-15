Dikhta nahi hain kya' - When Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan shut down troll with epic reply

Sports presenter and former reality TV star, Sanjana Ganesan, posted a nostalgic photo of herself and her husband, Jasprit Bumrah, the cricket player. The vacation photo brought forth a flood of appreciative comments but also attracted some negative attention, with critics berating the couple for vacationing during India's cricket team's losing streak. San, however, delivered a quick-witted response, reminding her critics that the photo was a throwback.

Bumrah was unable to participate in the Asia Cup 2022 due to health reasons. The decision was based upon the Indian team's demanding future schedule, which features a World Cup occurring this year. The team's loss to Pakistan in his absence led to discussions about the potentially significant role Bumrah's presence could have played.

Sanjana's public career began with modeling, eventually leading her to be a Miss India pageant finalist in 2014. The same year, her appearance on the popular reality show, MTV Splitsvilla, brought her considerable fame. Later, she transitioned into sports presentation, hosting a specialized show for Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders and presenting pre-match shows in IPL and World Cup.

Bumrah's Vital Role in the Upcoming World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah's comeback has strengthened their pace unit, pleasingly setting up a robust team of fast bowlers for the approaching World Cup next month.

Bumrah made an impressive return to the India colors during the recent tour in Ireland following a lengthy injury hiatus. His vigorous performance in the ongoing Asia Cup is equally commendable.

Being a player of outstanding caliber, Bumrah holds significant importance for the impending World Cup. His ability to perform commendably in all modes of cricket enhances his value and impact on the Indian team.

Coming back from injury, Bumrah's return injects positive energy into the Indian team, which will be crucial in both the Asia Cup and the upcoming World Cup.

Bumrah's ability to take out wickets is potentially more beneficial for the Indian team than a high-scoring batsman. Despite India's pool of exchangeable batsmen, Bumrah, as a bowler, stands out for his uniqueness.

With his speedy recovery from the injury and promising performance in the Asia Cup, Bumrah appears ready to challenge competent batters in the forthcoming World Cup. However, the situation isn't without some uncertainties. He will require careful management, both in terms of his selection and his deployment on the field by the captain.

