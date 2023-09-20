Fact check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo once donate 5 million pounds to Nepal earthquake victims?

In 2015, Save the Children refuted claims that Cristiano Ronaldo had contributed £ 5 million to their aid efforts in Nepal. These false reports, initially published in the French magazine So Foot suggested that the Real Madrid star had donated this hefty sum to alleviate the aftermath of a devastating disaster that resulted in over 8,000 deaths and 20,000 injuries.

Save the Children, however, clarified the situation, stating that Ronaldo, serving as their global ambassador since 2013, had not made such a donation. As one of their ambassadors, Ronaldo utilized his influential status to increase global awareness regarding the hardships faced by children in the world, specifically those affected by the Nepal earthquake.

The charity organization emphasized that the reports about Ronaldo's large donation to their emergency response in Nepal were inaccurate. Amidst the persisting devastation in the country, the NGO expressed its gratitude towards Ronaldo and other influential figures for using their platforms to spotlight the situation faced by children and families in Nepal.

Besides his association with Save the Children, Ronaldo's philanthropic resume includes collaborations with other charity organizations like Unicef and World Vision. He's celebrated for his generosity and continuous effort to aid those in need.

Iran's Warm Welcome for Cristiano Ronaldo in Closed-Doors Match

Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portugal football player, received a hearty welcome from hundreds of football enthusiasts in Tehran. He was visiting the Iranian capital with the Al Nassr squad for an impending AFC Champions League match against Persepolis FC.

Before his plane touched down at the Imam Khomeini International Airport on Monday, fans animatedly tracked the flight carrying Ronaldo. Upon the team bus's exit from the airport, swarms of fans, many donning Al Nassr jerseys showed their support by enthusiastically cheering and shouting Ronaldo's name.

It is important to note that this is the first home Asian Champions League match since the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, hence leading to the implementation of the crowd ban. This ban is a penalty for a social media post made by the team in 2020, which was considered offensive towards an Indian club. The club's request to defer the punishment to another match was denied by the AFC.

