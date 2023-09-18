'For that you need mind': When Yuzvendra Chahal brutally trolled wife Dhanashree in interview with 'Mr. Nags'

Yuzvendra Chahal was a prominent player for RCB for eight years. However, ahead of the 2022 IPL mega auction, the franchise decided to part ways with him. Chahal held a significant role in RCB's bowling lineup during his time with the team. Virat Kohli, the former skipper, often brought him into action as an aggressive bowler known for finishing his overs before the critical 16th over. Chahal's cunning bowling skills often deceived batsmen, allowing him to secure key wickets during the middle overs.

What happened in Mr. Nags episode?

In an old episode of Mr. Nags, Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma were guests. Mr. Nags, the host, asked if Chahal, a previous chess player for India, had ever challenged his wife to a game. To this, Chahal humorously responded, "For that, you need a mind". Dhanashree merely smiled in response, choosing to remain silent.

Yuzvendra Chahal reacted to his release from RCB

After the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Royal Challengers Bangalore chose not to retain leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, a decision that baffled many in the Indian cricketing community due to his excellent performance for the franchise throughout the years. In a candid interview, Chahal expressed his disappointment, revealing that he felt deeply hurt by the franchise's decision to release him after eight years. What troubled him the most was the absence of a phone call from the team to explain their choice.

"I definitely felt very bad. It was in 2014 that my journey started. From the first match, Virat Kohli showed trust in me. But, it feels bad (on the decision) as I was playing for the franchise for 8 years. I saw people saying 'Yuzi would've asked for a lot of money' and such stuff. That is why I clarified in an interview that I did not ask for anything. I know how much I deserve. The worst thing is I didn't get a single phone call from RCB. They didn't even tell me anything," Chahal said in an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma

December 22, 2020, marked the intimate wedding of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram, India. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 22, 2022. Despite the challenging circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, their union brought joy and happiness to their lives.