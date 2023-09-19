Gautam Gambhir reveals Dhoni's trophy legacy ahead of World Cup

Gautam Gambhir, often criticized for publicly chastising former Indian captain MS Dhoni, has recently surprised fans by lavishing significant praise on Dhoni. Dhoni often served as the focus of Gambhir's criticisms, particularly circling the anniversary of India's 2011 World Cup victory.

Following India's 10-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final, Gambhir set aside special recognition for Dhoni during a Star Sports interview. If it wasn't for his leadership role, Gambhir argued, Dhoni would've been a remarkable no.3 batsman.

“Because of captaincy, he couldn’t achieve what he could have achieved as a batter. A lot of times as captain you have to keep the team first. If MS was not captain, he could have batted at No 3. I am sure he could have broken several ODI records. He has won a lot of trophies, but individually he sacrificed his international runs for trophies," Gambhir said.

Guidance from Gautam Gambhir for Rohit Sharma Ahead of the 2023 World Cup

Gambhir also had advice to share for Rohit Sharma, who is gearing up to face the 2023 World Cup – a significant challenge for the praised captain. Gambhir lauded Rohit's leadership after the Asia Cup victory but cautioned that any failure in the ICC event would undoubtedly cast doubt on Rohit's captaincy. "There is no doubt about Rohit's captaincy – he even won 5 IPL titles," Gambhir stated on Star Sports. "Yet, his real trial lies ahead in the next 15 days. If the top players in the dressing room fail to deliver, Rohit's captaincy will draw scrutiny."

Gambhir continued, "Kohli and Dravid faced a similar situation after every World Cup. If India falls short in 2023, Rohit will face the same questions. However, this team has the potential to reach the World Cup final."

This will be Rohit's second time leading the team in a white-ball tournament. His first time – during the 2022 T20 World Cup – saw India reach the semi-finals, experiencing difficulty along the way and ultimately facing elimination after a 10-wicket loss to England.

