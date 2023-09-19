Harbhajan Singh's Call: Yuzvendra Chahal Should Join India's World Cup Squad if Axar Patel's Recovery is Delayed

During the Super Fours match of the Asia Cup 2023, India's star all-rounder Axar Patel sustained an injury against Bangladesh on September 15. This unfortunate incident ruled him out of the final match of the premier continental event, which India dominated, defeating the host by 10 wickets on Sunday (September 17). The hosts crumbled and only managed to set a total of 50 runs. Washington Sundar replaced the injured Axar Patel and secured his spot in India's line-up for the essential match.

Agarkar, while conversing with the media, suggested that Ashwin or Sundar may replace Axar in the Indian team for the ensuing ODI World Cup. However, he emphasized that the chances remain slim as Axar is on the path to full recovery.

Despite Agarkar's hint at Sundar or Ashwin as potential replacements, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh disagreed. He instead advocated for 33-year-old Yuzvendra Chahal's consideration if Axar fails to recover in time. Chahal, despite having secured 121 wickets in his 72 ODI matches, did not make it to the ODI World Cup squad for India.

In Harbhajan's assessment, Chahal has proven himself as a capable player. He believed that India felt Chahal's absence in the Asia Cup 2023. As such, he argued that the selectors should consider Chahal for the squad, particularly if Axar's fitness remains a concern. "I would like to bring Yuzvendra Chahal instead of any other player. He is a proven player and a match-winner".

Ashwin Makes ODI Comeback: Selected for 3-Match Series Against Australia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revealed on Monday the roster for the three-ODI home series against Australia, featuring a surprising return of veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. This series serves as the final gear-up for both teams before they plunge into the ODI World Cup, which kicks off in India on October 5.

For the initial two matches of the series, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to take a respite. With Rohit absent, KL Rahul will spearhead the team during these games. However, both Rohit and Virat are scheduled to rejoin the team for the ultimate ODI.

The most notable revelation in the squad announcement, however, was the comeback of Ashwin. His last ODI performance for India took place way back in January of 2022. This unexpected inclusion of Ashwin suggests that the 37-year-old is still considered a contender for India's World Cup journey, despite his absence in the preliminary squad.

