Heinrich Klaasen's near-miss in breaking Kapil Dev's historic world record by just one run

Heinrich Klaasen spectacularly propelled South Africa to a 164-run victory over Australia in the fourth one-day international with an astonishing 83-ball 174. This leaves the series poised evenly at 2-2, setting up a thrilling finale on Sunday. Here's a closer look.

Klaasen's extraordinary batting prowess

Klaasen's extraordinary batting prowess was unprecedented for any batter stepping in after the 25th over of an ODI, surpassing the previous highest score of 162* held by AB de Villiers and Jos Buttler. The wicket-keeper batter narrowly missed out on eclipsing the legendary Kapil Dev's world record for the highest ODI score while batting at No.5 or lower, a record of 175 set against Zimbabwe during the 1983 World Cup.

In the last ten overs of their innings, South Africa scored an impressive 173 runs. This is the highest total ever scored between the 41st and 50th overs of a men's ODI innings, surpassing England's previous best of 164 runs set last year against the Netherlands in Amstelveen.

Klaasen rocketed to a score of 150 in just 77 deliveries, marking the fourth-fastest 150 in men's ODIs. This impressive feat places him second in South Africa's record books, behind AB de Villiers who scored his 150 in 64 balls against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup.

Thanks largely to Klaasen's impressive batting and 13 fours and 13 sixes, South Africa emerged with an imposing 416/5 on Friday. This was the fourth-highest ODI innings ever by a South African batter. Klaasen's incredible run came to an end on the boundary rope off the final ball of the innings, securing South Africa their third-highest ODI total.

Adam Zampa Joins Unfavorable ODI Record Club

On Friday, Adam Zampa encountered a back-breaking experience that regrettably led him to an undesirable record in men's one-day internationals (ODIs). He equaled the record for the most runs conceded in this format, having surrendered 113 runs in his ten overs.

Mick Lewis of Australia previously held this inglorious record, having also forfeited 113 runs in the remarkable series decider between Australia and South Africa in 2006. In that infamous match, Proteas successfully pursued a target of 435.

Zampa's challenging day saw him thrashed for nine sixes and eight fours throughout his stint. His 48th over, which he delivered to Miller and Klaasen, proved to be especially costly, with a whopping 26 runs coming from it.

The South African batting performance was so potent that Zampa conceded nine sixes during the match, marking the second-highest total by a bowler in an ODI innings. This serves to emphasize the impressive proficiency of the South African team.

