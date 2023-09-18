'I went to the graveyard': When Asia Cup 2023 Final hero Mohammad Siraj opened up on father's demise

In the Asia Cup final on September 17, 2023, against Sri Lanka, Mohammed Siraj, the Match's star, accomplished a significant feat. With 6/21 in one spell, he achieved the fourth-best outcome by an Indian bowler in ODI history. Substantially, these figures surpassed all previous records for a fast bowler in the Asia Cup, outdoing Aaqib Javed's prior record of 5/19 against India in 1995. Siraj’s spectacular performance paved the way for India to clinch the Asia Cup title for the eighth time.

In the wake of this victory, Siraj took a moment to remember his late father, evoking memories of India's unforgettable test win in Australia, a journey during which the pacemaker experienced an emotional whirlwind. Shortly after landing in Australia from the UAE, Siraj suffered the loss of his father. But he chose to remain in Australia, guided by his mother's encouragement to fulfill his father's dream.

The aspiration for Siraj to play Test Cricket came to fruition during the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Despite arriving at the match trailing behind 1-0, team India rallied to win the test, with Siraj taking five wickets.

In the third Test in Sydney, Siraj found it tough to hold back his tears during the national anthem, a testament to his emotional journey. However, this emotion did not take away his performance. In the match at Gabba, Brisbane, where Siraj achieved his first-ever five-wicket haul, he looked up to the blue sky in remembrance of his father. His contributions were vital in India's victory over Australia—a team that had remained unbeaten at Gabba for 32 years.

Returning to India after triumph in the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy 2-1, Siraj chose to visit his father's grave directly from the airport, taking some quiet moments to connect with his late father.

"I didn't go home, directly. I went to the graveyard straight from the airport, I went there to sit with my dad for some time. I couldn't speak to him but offered flowers to his grave. And then I came home. When I met my mom, she started crying. Then I tried to console her, telling her not to cry. It was a different feeling. After 6-7 months, her son had come home. Mom was always waiting for me to return. She was counting down how many days were left for me to return," Siraj said in an interview.

Siraj broke a record set by Waqar Younis back in 1990

On Sunday, at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, India clinched a resounding 10-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the 2023 Asia Cup final. Despite losing the toss, Mohammed Siraj's exceptional bowling skills left the Sri Lankan team in shock.

Moreover, Siraj set a new record by outperforming Waqar Younis's 1990 performance, which was previously the best by a bowler in ODIs against Sri Lanka. Younis had recorded figures of 10-1-26-6 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Instead, Siraj put on a show of great prowess, ending the game with figures of 7-1-21-6.



