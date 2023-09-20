'It felt so...': Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks back on decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjær, the former manager of Manchester United, has confessed that hiring Cristiano Ronaldo proved to be a mistake, even though it initially seemed like the right move. He pointed out that his disappointment stemmed from certain players with inflated egos, who did not make sufficient efforts for team unity, eventually leading to his dismissal.

Ronaldo, at the age of 35, rejoined Manchester United in the summer of 2021. He made an impressive start by scoring two goals in a 4-1 victory against Newcastle in his first match. However, his incorporation disrupted Solskjær's team balance. Despite Ronaldo's nine goals scored before their match against Watford, Solskjær ultimately ended up losing his position.

“It was a decision that was very difficult to turn down and I felt we had to take it, but it turned out wrong,” Solskjær told The Athletic. “It felt so right when he signed and the fans felt that at that Newcastle game when Old Trafford was rocking. He was still one of the best goalscorers in the world, he was looking strong

United's 5-0 loss to Liverpool at Old Trafford in late October, followed by losses to Manchester City and Watford, despite a 3-0 victory over Tottenham, spelled the end for Solskjær. He stated, "I anticipated the fixture list would determine my future. When things turned sour, the egos of certain players surfaced. After winning a decisive 3-0 game against Tottenham, we lost the following two."

Solskjær further criticized some of his team members for their exaggerated self-perception. He said, "They overestimated their capabilities. Some players' refusal to accept the captain's role disappointed me greatly. The same goes for those who chose not to play or practice in an attempt to force a transfer."

Young Iranian Fan's Dream Comes True: Meeting Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, a widely adored sports icon of his generation, is now in Iran for the inaugural match of the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Al-Nassr's football team is set to play against Persepolis on September 19. On his arrival, local fans have been expressing their enthusiasm and admiration for the renowned forward.

Recently, an endearing moment transpired when a young fan encountered the football legend and demonstrated Ronaldo's signature 'Siu' move in his presence. In response, the star player signed an autograph for the little fan and gifted him an Al-Nassr jersey. A video that captured the young fan's 'Siu' celebration has spread like wildfire on social media.

