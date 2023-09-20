'Many more to come': AB DeVilliers once shared a hilarious throwback picture of Virat Kohli after his 71st century

In the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 clash against Afghanistan at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Indian star batter Virat Kohli hit his 71st century, asserting his return with an unbeaten score of 122 off just 61 balls. His notable performance was celebrated by his close friend and ex-South African and RCB cricket player, AB de Villiers.

AB DeVilliers shares a hilarious throwback picture of Virat Kohli

De Villiers applauded Kohli's efforts by sharing a throwback photo on his official Instagram. In the picture, de Villiers and Kohli are pictured sharing a scooter, de Villiers geared up with a helmet while Kohli dons a pair of stylish sunglasses. The picture captures a candid moment as they glance at each other and hark back to shared memories.

He captioned: With his 100 today I thought I’d share this memory😂 Top knock today my friend. Many more to come

Kohli responded to the image humorously, thanking his friend with a love note "Thanks biscuit. Love you." Kohli's wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma also reacted to the post, expressing her surprise with "Oh my god."

ALSO READ: Fans Outrage over BCCI's Decision to Rest Virat Kohli Against Australia

AB de Villiers recommends Kohli as an ideal candidate for the No. 4 position ahead of World Cup 2023

South African cricket star, AB de Villiers, believes that Virat Kohli could be the ideal solution to India's ongoing debate over who should take the No.4 position at the World Cup. He sees Kohli as the one who can adeptly construct an innings and excellently fill any role in the middle order.

"There is still a discussion about who India's No. 4 batter should be. Rumors have emerged suggesting Virat might slot into that position. As for me, I'm in full support of that," expressed de Villiers on his YouTube channel.

"I think Virat is perfect for No. 4. He can put the innings together, play any kind of role in that middle order. I don't know if he would like to do that. We know he loves his No. 3 position; he's scored all his runs there, but at the end of the day, if the team needs you to do something, play a certain role, you have got to put your hand up and got for it," de Villiers added.

While Kohli has a preference for the one-down spot, his record at the No.4 position is quite promising. In 39 innings, he has accumulated 1,767 runs, averaging 55.21, and his strike rate stands at 90.66.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli's comments revisited as Rohit Sharma forgets passport yet again