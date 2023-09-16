Neymar makes striking debut for Al Hilal, assists in 6-1 victory to claim Top Spot

On Friday (September 15), Al Hilal decisively smashed Al Riyadh in a breathtaking 6-1 victory in the Saudi Pro League. The city's apex team simply overpowered their competition, emerging as clear winners. The excitement surrounding the match centered heavily on the potential inaugural appearance of Brazilian star Neymar in the Al Hilal colors. Having recently transferred from PSG to Al Hilal during the off-season, the anticipation was palpable for the former Barcelona star to take the field.

As the match progressed, Neymar began on the sidelines, but Al Hilal's coach, Jorge Jesus, deployed him in the 64th minute, just as Al Hilal had secured a strong 2-0 lead.

Neymar's debut

Neymar, in his debut game for Al Hilal, did not disappoint. Despite only playing the last 25 minutes and additional time, he prompted waves of admiration with his remarkable skills. He played a vital role in three of the goals scored, even securing an assist. A key contribution of Neymar was his masterful pass to Malcom, setting Al Hilal up for their third goal. Again, he assisted Malcom in adding a fourth goal. His formidable play was capitalized once more when Al Hilal earned a penalty, which was then successfully converted into goal five by Salem Al-Dawsari.

Neymar again played a decisive role in the sixth goal of the game. His booming shot was rebuffed by Al Riyadh's goalkeeper, only to have Al-Dawsari expertly seize the rebound and slam the ball into the net. From beginning to end, Neymar's debut was a spectacular demonstration of athletic prowess that contributed significantly to Al Hilal's landslide victory.

Neymar Jr. shares heartfelt post for Al-Hilal fans upon Saudi Pro League debut

Neymar graced the field as a substitute just after the first hour. Even though the outcome had been essentially decided, the excitement in the stadium elevated significantly upon his entry. Donned in blue, Al-Hilal commanded the match against the struggling Al-Riyadh team, which had only managed to amass four points in their initial five matches.

Al-Hilal fans celebrate

In a joyous moment during the match, Al-Hilal fans celebrated Neymar for shattering the legendary Pele's decade-long record as Brazil's top all-time scorer. They unveiled a giant banner filled with Neymar's likeness sporting the Blue jersey, a heartfelt tribute to this monumental milestone. Neymar shows his appreciation to the fans via his social media account.

Neymar's debut was brief, clocking in at just 26 minutes. Regardless, there's a burgeoning expectation that he'll lead the line in the forthcoming AFC Champions League encounter against Navbahor on Monday, September 18, 2023.

