'Uss time mein ice bath...': When Siraj gave uproarious excuse for not knowing about Virat Kohli's altercation

Day 3 of the India versus Bangladesh test series in 2022 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka was packed with drama. As Bangladesh's spinner, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, tore through India's top order in the second and final Test match, a heated confrontation took place between Virat Kohli and the Bangladesh players following celebratory actions directed towards him. The former captain of India was noticeably angry, stirring curiosity among the reporters about the on-ground occurrence. However, it was the response that India's pacer Mohammed Siraj gave to the inquiry about the incident that took the cake for hilarity.

Despite the intense incident, the cameras failed to capture the triggering moment for Kohli's heated reaction. Therefore, when Siraj attended the press conference at the end of Day 3, a reporter probed him for details about the encounter.

To which he replied “To be honest, uss time mein ice bath le raha tha. I swear Mujhe nehi pata kya Huya tha uss time (I was taking an ice bath at that moment. So, I did not see what happened then),” said Siraj in the aftermath of the third day’s play.

India vs. Bangladesh Test Match2022 Who Emerged Victorious

On Day 4, India clinched a three-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the tense, low-scoring second test, securing a 2-0 series sweep in Mirpur.

Rescue came in the form of Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer, the duo who pulled India back from a looming, embarrassing defeat. After what looked like a dismal 74 for 7 score, they gave the team a much-needed boost, aggressively pushing to achieve the 145 target before lunch on the fourth morning of the second Test. Their efforts set the Indian team on track for the ultimate 2-0 series victory against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Earning the title of PLAYER OF THE SERIES, Cheteshwar Pujara stunned spectators with his superb performance during both innings of the first Test match. Reflecting on the extremely competitive series, Pujara admitted to having invested a great deal of hard work, not only in refining his game skills but also by participating in first-class games to keep his form intact. He emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum by regularly participating in such matches. With an eye on the 2023 World Test Championship, he expressed the significance of bagging each and every Test win.

