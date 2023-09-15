WATCH: MS Dhoni shows off his warm-hearted side by giving lift to young cricketer

In a charming incident that captivates his fans once again, former India captain MS Dhoni was seen giving a young cricketer a ride on his Yamaha RD350 bike in Ranchi. Now 42, Dhoni, who has retired from all international cricket forms, currently resides in Ranchi. A video capturing this interaction between Dhoni and the young cricketer began making the rounds on social media. In it, Dhoni leads the ride with the young cricketer and the CSK captain sharing a cheerful moment on the bike.

Dhoni's sweet gesture

After wrapping up his training session, Dhoni indulged in a long drive on his Yamaha. En route, he created a memorable moment for the young cricket enthusiast, adding a unique remembrance to his fan's life. Indian pace legend Venkatesh Prasad shared an intriguing video on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the extent of Dhoni's passion. Venkatesh declared awe at Dhoni's collection and acclaimed him as a great achiever and an incredible individual. He described a glimpse of Dhoni's impressive fleet of bikes and cars at his Ranchi residence.

Ms Dhoni's passion for bikes

Beyond his legendary cricket achievements, MS Dhoni cherishes a fervent love for motorcycles and cars. He possesses an incredible fleet of iconic automobiles, which he proudly showcases to the public occasionally. Dhoni's extravagant garage in his Ranchi farmhouse left Indian cricket legends in awe during their recent visit. Dhoni boasts a diverse motorcycle collection, including the rare Confederate X132 Hellcat, the Harley Davidson Fat Boy, and a treasured ensemble of Yamaha RD 350s and RX 100s.

Venkatesh and Sunil Joshi can be heard in the video commending Dhoni's collection, emphasizing it could easily pass as an official showroom. Dhoni's impressive collection features a Suzuki Shogun, a Harley Davidson Fatboy, a Yamaha Thundercat, a BSA Goldstar, a Norton Jubilee 250, a Confederate Hellcat X132, and a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R among other models. Dhoni is commonly seen driving his RX 100 and RD 350 bikes inside his farmhouse.

