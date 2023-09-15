WATCH: Virat Kohli's side-splitting 12th man stint in India vs. Bangladesh game

Even when Virat Kohli took a rest during the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Bangladesh, he still managed to steal the show. Instead of playing in the match, Kohli was seen bringing drinks to his teammates. Since India already secured its place in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on 17 September, the Indian management team chose to let key players like Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah rest.

Rohit, after winning the coin toss, chose to bowl first and shared that five changes in the team previously secured a crushing 228 runs victory over Pakistan in the tournament.

Despite not being on the field, Kohli became the center of attention by making funny gestures during a break. His unique charm only serves to deepen the affection of his Indian fans.

The sight of Kohli serving drinks to his fellow teammates was not new. During their Caribbean tour earlier this year, he was also seen doing the same in the two ODIs against West Indies when he was resting.

Following India's victory over Sri Lanka on September 12, Bangladesh was taken out of contention from the Asia Cup Super 4 stage.

Why is Virat Kohli not playing today?

India's Super 4 match against Bangladesh at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday will not see the participation of Virat Kohli, as they've decided to rest him. The decision was noted by Rohit Sharma during the toss, expressing his intent to provide a chance to those players who have predominantly been on the bench.

Kohli has been a regular on the cricket field in 2023, taking the bat in the ongoing Asia Cup three times. His scores against Pakistan - twice, and Sri Lanka have been 4 (7), 122* (94), and 3 (12) respectively. Due to his key role in India's hopes in the ODI World Cup, he usually gets chosen for dead rubbers.

India's qualification for the final came after a victory against Sri Lanka by 41 runs, which consequently eliminated Bangladesh from the tournament. Alongside Kohli, four other Indian players - Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav - are also getting a well-deserved rest.

