What happened between Sancho and Ten Hag? Controversy explained as duo exchange public remarks

Jadon Sancho, the winger for Manchester United, responds to his manager Erik Ten Hag's concerns about his training. He was absent from the squad against Arsenal, with Ten Hag attributing it to his subpar training performance. Sancho refutes this claim, asserting that he has been unfairly singled out for an extended period. The tension between the player and the manager continues to escalate. Regardless, Sancho insists that he has been a scapegoat for a significant period.

Ten Hag reveals REAL reason for not choosing Jadon:

Recently Ten Hag revealed to ESPN saying, "On his performance in training, we did not select Jadon, You have to reach a level daily at Manchester United and we can make choices in the front line. So for this game, he was not selected." Jadon Sancho boldly disputed Ten Hag's comments, calling them false, and sought to clarify through a post on the social media site X.



He posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) saying, "Please don't believe everything you read! I will not allow people to say completely untrue things, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won't get into, I've been a scapegoat for a long time which isn't fair!"

Sancho added, "All I want to do is to play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team."

Following his transfer to United, Sancho has marked nine goals and given six assists in a total of 58 Premier League appearances.

What was Erik ten Hag's immediate response to Jadon Sancho's statement?

On his way back to Manchester from London on Sunday evening, Ten Hag learned about Sancho's reaction. However, he chose not to publicly clarify or alter his post-match remarks.

Sources suggest that Ten Hag strongly believes his reasons for omitting Sancho were transparent and thus, he remains firm on his position that Sancho didn't earn a squad place due to his dull training performances.

Despite the dispute, both the club and Ten Hag have abstained from issuing a public reply to Sancho's post. Nevertheless, a direct conversation between the player and manager is anticipated in the upcoming days to resolve the matter.

Sancho, who transferred from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford in a deal worth £73 million ($92m) in 2021, has been brought on as a substitute thrice in the ongoing season.

