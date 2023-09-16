What happened to Stuart MacGill? Former Aussie cricketer charged over drug supply allegations

Stuart MacGill, the former Australian Test bowler, faces charges for his alleged involvement in a large-scale cocaine supply operation that ultimately led to his reported kidnapping. Six individuals now also face charges related to the reported kidnapping that took place in April 2021, on Sydney’s lower north shore.

Allegations faced by Stuart MacGill

Following the reported incident, a police investigation was initiated into the suspected drug operation. Officers confirmed on Friday that they arrested 52-year-old MacGill on Tuesday in Chatswood. He is now charged with knowingly participating in the large-scale distribution of a banned drug.

MacGill reported to police that during the alleged kidnapping, he endured numerous blows to the head, resulting in a concussion. He claimed that perpetrators forcibly transported him from Cremorne, located on Sydney’s north shore, to Bringelly, located south of Sydney.

MacGill alleged that his three attackers attempted to extort money from him before abandoning him at Belmore roughly one hour later. During a previous court hearing for two of the individuals charged with kidnapping, the judge queried whether MacGill had voluntarily entered the car.

MacGill's stance

Denying involvement in the kidnapping, MacGill stated in a 2021 interview with Nine’s A Current Affair that he had not committed any wrongdoing. Following his arrest on drug-related charges, he was granted stringent conditional bail and ordered to surrender his passport. MacGill is scheduled for an appearance at Manly local court on October 26.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Virat Kohli's side-splitting 12th man stint in India vs. Bangladesh game

Stuart MacGill's remarkable career

Stuart MacGill, a right-arm leg-spin bowler, contributed significantly to the success of the formidable Australian Test squads in the 2000s. Born in Western Australia, MacGill made his debut as part of the 1998 home series against South Africa. Over his ten-year-long career, he competed in 44 Tests for Australia, despite limited opportunities due to the presence of legendary cricket player, Shane Warne.

His performance was often comparable to Warne's during his play, finishing with an impressive 208 wickets from his Test career, for an exceptional average of 29.02, which included nine four-wicket and 12 five-wicket hauls.

MacGill also demonstrated spectacular first-class figures, with a total of 774 dismissals from 184 games, the majority of which he achieved playing for New South Wales. Additionally, he competed in three ODIs for Australia, producing six wickets at a commendable average of 27.50 and a strong economy of just 3.50 runs per over.

Famous for his skill in delivering the ball in-flight and tricking batters with his googly, MacGill started his Test career magnificently, claiming 59 wickets in his first 12 matches.

Nevertheless, his most productive season was in 2003 when he acted as Australia's leading spinner, tallying 57 wickets in that year's matches. After a couple of lackluster seasons in 2007 and 2008, MacGill decided to retire from international cricket following the 2008 tour of West Indies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Why so serious': When Ravichandran Ashwin took a comical dig at Ajinkya Rahane for his brooding look