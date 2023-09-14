Who is Maria Zulay Pogba? 5 facts to know about Paul Pogba's wife

Paul Labile Pogba, born on March 15, 1993, is a prominent French professional footballer. He is a key player for the France National Team and also represents the Premier League club, Manchester United. Pogba's versatility allows him to play various roles on the field, from central midfield to attacking midfielder, defensive midfielder, or playmaker. Notably, he was part of the victorious 2018 World Cup French team.

Paul Pogba has been in a long-term relationship with the model Maria Zulay Salaues.

Maria Zulay Salaues: A Profile of Paul Pogba's Partner and Career

Maria Zulay Salaues, hailing from Robore, Bolivia, holds Bolivian nationality and has two siblings, Carla and Gabriela Salaues. Her academic journey began with Business Administration at the University of Bolivia, but she shifted her career path to become an interior designer. Additionally, she gained recognition as a model, collaborating with renowned brands.

The Meeting of Paul Pogba and Maria Zulay Salaues

The exact date of their initial encounter remains undisclosed. However, they were spotted together in Los Angeles during the summer of 2017, coinciding with Paul Pogba's participation in the International Champions Cup (ICC) while playing for Manchester United. Despite her work commitments, Salaues primarily resides in Miami but frequently joins Pogba in Manchester and has been seen supporting him during matches.

Family Life of Paul Pogba and Maria Zulay Salaues

The couple has been blessed with two children. Their first child was born in 2019, followed by the birth of their second child in 2020.

Maria Zulay Salaues's Background and Popularity

Maria Zulay Salaues shares the Muslim faith with Paul Pogba and was born on November 16, 1994, making her a Scorpio. She has amassed a substantial following on social media, particularly on Instagram, where she boasts over 925,000 followers.

Maria Zulay Salaues's Career Evolution

Although initially known as Pogba's girlfriend, Maria Zulay Salaues made significant strides in her modeling career after their relationship became public. Her journey began when she moved to California, relatively unknown. However, her association with Pogba provided her with opportunities, ultimately propelling her into the modeling industry and establishing her as a social media influencer.

Pogba Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul Pogba's accumulated wealth stands at $125 million, and he commands an annual salary of $33 million. In a remarkable move in August 2016, Manchester United invested an impressive €105 million (equivalent to £89.3 million at the time) for Pogba's triumphant return to the club. This substantial payment not only secured his transfer but also established a new world record, surpassing Real Madrid's acquisition of Gareth Bale from Tottenham Hotspur.

In addition to his earnings from the world of football, Pogba enjoys sponsorship from Adidas, a renowned sportswear and equipment manufacturer. Furthermore, his distinctive goal celebration, known as 'the Dab,' has been featured in EA Sports' FIFA video games.

